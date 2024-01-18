Basilica Hudson Issues Open Call For Artists, Sets Dates, & Shares Select Details For 24-HOUR DRONE

24-HOUR DRONE is set to return to Basilica Hudson Saturday, May 18th – Sunday, May 19th, 2024 in Hudson, New York. Tickets are available here.



Today, Basilica Hudson announces an open call for artists interested in performing at this year's festival and shares select partner and performance details.



Longtime 24-HOUR DRONE co-curators Le Guess Who? will present a special set by Dragonchild. The solo project of Ethiopian saxophonist DA Mekonnen (of Debo Band fame), whose eponymous 2023 debut was celebrated as a pioneering and genre-hopping effort by outlets including FADER, The Guardian, Bandcamp, and more.



The all-encompassing and immersive event will feature curated performance blocks from cultural partners including:

Visionary record label and Brooklyn-based music institution RVNG Intl.

Eclectic, international, and cutting edge booking agency Heavy Trip, presenting sets by both Alex Zhang Hungtai and Nadah El-Shazly

Dripping, a nightlife and annual festival promoter “exploring the authentic connections between sound system-driven club music and the experimental avant-garde”



With additional performers including:

Cowboy Sadness, the “jambient” supergroup featuring Peter Silberman (The Antlers), David Moore (Bing & Ruth), and Nick Principe (Port St. Willow)

S.P.A.L.L. (Kenji Garland, Nancy Kim + Winslow), a trio of fearless improvising musicians local to the Hudson Valley

mirrored fatality, an underground interdependent experimental noise punk farmer duo mobilizing a warrior community for mutual aid and other liberations

Foundational performance artist (and area resident) Linda Mary Montano to realize a special morning activation

Further artists and performance details are TBA.



As part of its ongoing commitment to curatorial breadth and expansive inclusivity, 24-HOUR DRONE encourages those interested in performing at the festival to apply via our submission form.



We are specifically looking for music and sound that:

Uses creative instrumentation (i.e. not laptops, synths or guitars as primary instrument)

Is derived from old and/or marginalized traditions of music making

Pushes the boundaries of what drone can be



Presented by Basilica Hudson and Le Guess Who? in collaboration with Sarah Van Buren, the annual event features an international roster of musicians and sonic artists across the experimental spectrum to create 24 hours of unbroken, meditative sound. 24-HOUR DRONE's immersive and meditative nature emphasizes communion, creating a shared experience devoted to unifying players and listeners alike.



The event activates the entire Basilica Hudson campus through audio/visual art installations and food pop-ups, with music centered in Basilica Hudson's 6,000 sq. ft. Main Hall. Performers will be situated in the center of the room at floor level with attendees surrounding them, dissolving the usual hierarchy between performer and audience. Each performance blends into the next to create twenty-four hours of unbroken, uninterrupted sound (no applause between acts). Attendees are free to come and go over the twenty-four hours, but those who make the commitment to this long-duration work will be rewarded with the intangible feeling of meditative contentment and communal collaboration.



24-HOUR DRONE will be broadcast live on Wave Farm's WGXC 90.7-FM in the Upper Hudson Valley and online at wavefarm.org/listen.



Founded in 2010 by musician Melissa Auf der Maur and filmmaker Tony Stone, Basilica Hudson is housed in a reclaimed, solar-powered 1880s industrial factory on the riverfront of Hudson, NY. The organization welcomes over 20,000 visitors each season to genre-pushing music festivals, large scale marketplace events, regular film screenings, an artist in residency program, public installations and other community gatherings. The majority of its programs are free or sliding scale.



Through its programs, Basilica Hudson supports the creation, production and presentation of independent arts and culture, and strives to forge experiences that aspire to the scale, grit and beauty of its surroundings. It draws inspiration for its mission and programming from the City of Hudson's epic history, as well as the region's artistic legacy and environmental advocacy. Visit basilicahudson.org for more information.



With the motto of Listening is the Way Forward, Le Guess Who? is hailed as one of the most forward-thinking festivals around. A music lover's marathon, Le Guess Who? exists to promote sounds that are often overlooked, and to platform fresh perspectives on what is possible in music.



From 7-10 November 2024, Le Guess Who? once again takes over the entire city of Utrecht, The Netherlands, with over 150 artists performing in pop venues, theaters, churches, clubs, warehouses, and more. More info via www.leguesswho.com.



Sarah Van Buren (SVB) is an artist, educator, sound maker, dee jay and raver based in Stottville, NY who works with music, sound and collaborative performance to investigate buried histories, communal ritual and collective resonance. She started a DJ school in 2019 which evolved into the Hudson Valley-based DJ collective Community Rave Network, and is co-founder of the NYC-based video/party/performance collective CHERYL. She has been co-curator of 24-HOUR DRONE since its inception in 2015, and is certified in Deep Listening by The Center for Deep Listening at RPI. She also works on community outreach and public programs at Shaker Museum.



Wave Farm is an international transmission arts organization driven by experimentation with the electromagnetic spectrum. They cultivate creative practices in radio and support artists and nonprofits in their cultural endeavors.



Based in New York's Upper Hudson Valley, Wave Farm is a media arts center, media platform, and arts service organization. Wave Farm offers interdisciplinary outdoor installations, residencies and fellowships, and a research library. We operate FM radio station WGXC and host many online radio channels. Wave Farm provides fiscal sponsorship, consultation, and grants to artists and organizations.