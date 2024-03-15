Barrington Stage Company Will Offer Tuition-free Musical Theatre Conservatory To College Students

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barrington Stage Company has announced that the 2024 BSC Musical Theatre Conservatory will be tuition-free.

The 2024 Musical Theatre Conservatory runs June 3-July 26. Candidates must demonstrate strong musical theatre skills, be at least 19 years of age, and have completed at least one year of University-level training. This competitive program fills up fast. To learn more and submit your application at MTC | Bscedu (bsceducation.org). Deadline for submissions is April 12, 2024.

BSC's Musical Theatre Conservatory is underwritten by The Zelda and John Schwebel Family Foundation and 2024 Scholarship Sponsors. BSC is committed to creating a more just and inclusive Barrington community, and theatre industry at large. This includes providing equitable access to our Musical Theatre Conservatory, regardless of economic circumstance. By removing the tuition barrier, we aim to enrich the field with a broader range of perspectives and voices.

Twelve candidates will be awarded scholarships that cover the full cost of the program and housing via our scholarship program. Students will only be responsible for their living expenses (food, gas, etc) while attending the program.

BSC also has a limited amount of need-based stipends available for students who need assistance covering the cost of living while attending the Musical Theatre Conservatory. Candidates needing this financial assistance are encouraged to apply.

The Musical Theatre Conservatory is an 8-Week Intensive training program. The primary goal is to provide a welcoming and supportive environment and a curriculum that is directly relevant to becoming a working artist. Students collaborate, work with, and learn from some of the best industry professionals. Guests and faculty include an eclectic mix of actors, directors, casting directors, and more. Recent guests and faculty include Katie Spelman, Arbender Robinson, Michael Kushner, Candis C. Jones, Jason Danieley, Teri Ralston, Mark H. Dold, Alan H. Green, Joe Iconis, Casting Directors Pat McCorkle, Michael Cassara, Holly Buczek and more.



Students also get the unique opportunity to observe, meet, and collaborate with BSC's impressive lineup of guest artists. Last season students engaged in talkbacks with Kenneth Tigar and Mark St. Germain and learned the opening number of Cabaret from choreographer Katie Spelman (Broadway's The Notebook). This sets us apart from other training programs, as a unique opportunity for students to not only continue and expand their training, but to provide access and first-hand observership to the inner workings of the industry.

For more information contact Education@barringtonstageco.org.