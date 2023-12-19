BONNY BUNNY'S EASTER ADVENTURE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center This March

Bonny Bunny's Easter Adventure has been announced at at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.

Performances on Friday, March 29 at 7PM; Saturday, March 30 at 1PM; and Saturday, March 30 at 4:30PM; Appropriate for all ages

It's Springtime and the animals of the Woodlands are preparing for the return of the Easter Bunny! Follow Bonny Bunny, an excitable young rabbit, as she searches to retrieve her lost bonnet and with the help of her new friend, Farmer McGregor, journey home to her mother for the Easter celebration.

This heartfelt and interactive tale includes music by John Denver, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, The Carpenters and Fleetwood Mac. Children will enjoy following and interacting with our story, dancing to the Bunny Hop, and a meet and greet with The Easter Bunny.

Click here for Click Here