Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

BONNY BUNNY'S EASTER ADVENTURE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center This March

It's Springtime and the animals of the Woodlands are preparing for the return of the Easter Bunny!

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo 1 Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season Photo 2 The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season
Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre
BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatr Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

BONNY BUNNY'S EASTER ADVENTURE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center This March

BONNY BUNNY'S EASTER ADVENTURE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center This March

Bonny Bunny's Easter Adventure has been announced at at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.

Performances on Friday, March 29 at 7PM; Saturday, March 30 at 1PM; and Saturday, March 30 at 4:30PM; Appropriate for all ages

It's Springtime and the animals of the Woodlands are preparing for the return of the Easter Bunny! Follow Bonny Bunny, an excitable young rabbit, as she searches to retrieve her lost bonnet and with the help of her new friend, Farmer McGregor, journey home to her mother for the Easter celebration.

This heartfelt and interactive tale includes music by John Denver, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, The Carpenters and Fleetwood Mac. Children will enjoy following and interacting with our story, dancing to the Bunny Hop, and a meet and greet with The Easter Bunny.

Click here for Click Here


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
THE MARCH ROYAL PRINCESS BRUNCH Announced At The Old Farm Cafe Photo
THE MARCH ROYAL PRINCESS BRUNCH Announced At The Old Farm Cafe

The March Royal Princess Brunch will take place Sunday, March 10.

2
SINATRA AT THE SANDS REPRISE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center Photo
SINATRA AT THE SANDS REPRISE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center

Sinatra at the Sands Reprise! Performance on Saturday, March 2nd at 7:30PM at the OFC Creations Theatre Center; Appropriate for all ages. Experience the iconic songs of Frank Sinatra in a recreation of the legendary 1966 show, featuring Frank Torchio and The Russell Scarbrough Orchestra. Don't miss this swinging performance!

3
The OFC Creations Theatre Center Presents I SEE THE LIGHT Princess Celebration Photo
The OFC Creations Theatre Center Presents I SEE THE LIGHT Princess Celebration

Join us for the I See The Light Princess Celebration at the OFC Creations Theatre Center. An interactive event for young princes and princesses, featuring sing-a-longs, story time, games, crafts, and more! Ideal for ages 3-7. Get your tickets now.

4
RECIPE FOR LOVE! A Valentines Day Cabaret to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe in February Photo
RECIPE FOR LOVE! A Valentine's Day Cabaret to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe in February

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic evening of love songs at Recipe for Love! A Valentine's Day Cabaret. Enjoy timeless classics performed by professional singers.

More Hot Stories For You

Rochester's Left For Dead Improv Presents HOLIDAY HOOPLA At The Focus Theater Rochester's Left For Dead Improv Presents HOLIDAY HOOPLA At The Focus Theater 
Comedian Josh Johnson Comes To Levity Live in West Nyack, February 2- 4Comedian Josh Johnson Comes To Levity Live in West Nyack, February 2- 4
Composers Concordance Presents Steps Trio in JanuaryComposers Concordance Presents Steps Trio in January
Rhinebeck Theatre Society Presents LITTLE WOMEN, December 8-23Rhinebeck Theatre Society Presents LITTLE WOMEN, December 8-23

Videos

First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Landmark Theatre (5/28-6/02)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Proctor's Theatre (5/05-5/12)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Central New York Annie (Non-Equity)
Proctor's Theatre (1/09-1/14)
Cabaret in Central New York Cabaret
The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck (1/06-1/21)PHOTOS
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas in Central New York Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
Les Miserables in Central New York Les Miserables
Proctor's Theatre (3/19-3/24)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Central New York Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
Hadestown in Central New York Hadestown
Landmark Theatre (4/16-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You