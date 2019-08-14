Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages presents Hedwig and the Angry Inch to kick off the fifth season for their professional company, the Next Stage. The Next Stage focuses on showcasing new, innovative work by a wide variety of exciting and talented writers. It is the third wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and Community Stage.

Performances will be held at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville NY.

Friday, September 27 at 8pm

Saturday, September 28 at 8pm

Friday, October 4 at 8pm

Saturday, October 5 at 8pm

Sunday, October 6 at 2pm

Friday, October 11 at 8pm

Saturday, October 12 at 8pm

Tickets are $36 for adults, $28 for students/seniors. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch will be directed by Ann Ngaire Martin and features Will Taylor* as Hedwig, and Lauren Singerman* as Yitzhak. The production will be musically directed by Adam Spiegel.

This award winning rock musical, with music & lyrics by Stephen Trask, tells the captivating story of Hedwig, a fourth-wall smashing genderqueer East German rock 'n' roll goddess.

She weaves her tragically beautiful life story through a rock score and fearless monologues, aided by her band "The Angry Inch." Hedwig's tale of of love, longing, a botched sex change operation, revenge, and ultimately acceptance, is as relevant today as it was in its inception. Hedwig is sure to inspire anyone who has ever felt they've been given an inch when they deserved a mile.





