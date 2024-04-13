Ancran Center For The Arts Offers Free Storytelling Workshop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ancram Center for the Arts will host a free storytelling workshop designed to help participants craft and tell a compelling personal story on Saturday April 20 from 11:00 am – 1:00pm. The workshop is limited to 15. To register, email info@ancramcenter.org.

The class will be led by Ancram Center's Paul Ricciardi, an award-winning educator who curates and directs the Center's REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES series.

“Everyone has a story to tell,” said Ricciardi. “In this workshop students will practice exercises to help them hone their narratives and connect with an audience, the kind of connection that can only happen through the intimacy of storytelling.”

In recent years, the Storytelling Workshop has become a feeder for Ancram Center's REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES series, which has been a highlight of every season since 2017.

Ricciardi is the recipient of the Kennedy Center Teaching Artist Award and Kennedy Center Gold Medallion and a Professor on the theater faculty at the City University of New York/Kingsborough Community College.

Ancram Center for the Arts is an award-winning theater located in New York's Hudson Valley. Housed in an historic Grange Hall, Ancram Center has since 2016 presented groundbreaking theater and musical performances by nationally recognized theater artists. The Center receives significant annual support from the New York State Council on the Arts and in 2023 was awarded a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information visit ancramcenter.org.

Photo Credit: B Docktor