Ancram Opera House Announces 2022 Fall Season

Co-Directors Jeffrey Mousseau and Paul Ricciardi have announced the 2022 fall season at the Ancram Opera House in Ancram, NY.

"We are excited to welcome audiences back to the Opera House for our fall season which includes a highly anticipated revival of Emily Mann's Obie Award-winning documentary play, Still Life," says Paul Ricciardi; with Jeffrey Mousseau adding, "the project extends an examination of war and its impact on all of us which we initiated last season with our acclaimed production of An Iliad."

The fall season opens with STILL LIFE by Emily Mann, directed by Jade King Carroll, in a co-production with the New York City-based Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company, on September 30-October 9 at the Ancram Opera House. Tickets are $35.

STILL LIFE is a searing and revealing documentary play about the immediate aftermath of the Vietnam conflict on a former marine, his wife, and his mistress, gleaned from interviews and refined to illuminate the post war experience. The play provides a poignant snapshot of America in the turbulent 1970s-a country in the throes of an unpopular war abroad and social upheaval at home. STILL LIFE is generously sponsored by Manon and Ian Slome.

CRYSTAL RADIO SESSIONS: UPSTATE, the reading series curated by Ashley Mayne devoted to transmitting compelling literary expression through the ether. Saturday, October 29 at 7 pm at the Ancram Opera House. Tickets are $25. CRYSTAL RADIO SESSIONS: UPSTATE is generously sponsored by the Copake Wine Works and Oblong Books.

The fall edition of the popular storytelling series, REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES takes place on Sunday, November 13 at 3 pm at the Ancram Opera House. Everyone has a story to tell. With each edition of Real People, local residents share their stories with the community. Tickets are $25. REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES is generously sponsored by the Copake General Store.

This fall, AOH artists are once again leading storytelling workshops with all 4th, 5th and 6th graders at Taconic Hills Central School modeled on the REAL PEOPLE REAL STORIES approach, helping each of the more than 300 students to develop and tell a story about a memorable event in their life. On Saturday, November 5 at 2pm students' stories will live streamed free from the AOH stage. Reservations are required in order to receive a link to this virtual event.

AOH's storytelling initiative at Taconic Hills CSD has been made possible through a grant from the Fund for Columbia County of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.

