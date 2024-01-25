An All-Female Line-Up Announced For Bridge Street Theatre's 2024 SOLOFEST

March is Women's History Month and, to celebrate, Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre has programmed an amazing all-female line-up for the 2024 edition of its popular “SoloFest”.

Beginning March 1st and continuing Fridays through Sundays for four successive weekends, the award-winning theatre will present “SoloFest 2024” – a mini-Festival of four original solo shows – on its “Priscilla” Mainstage with a new show featured each week. And you can bet it's not only women who'll find plenty to love in these eclectic, innovative, and diverse pieces:

March 1 – 3: MIRELE LERNT ZICH YIDDISH (Mirele Learns Yiddish) Written and performed by Miryam Coppersmith

She's a one-woman cabal out to reclaim a rich cultural heritage nearly erased by persecution and assimilation. Dancing, songs, improv, puppets (and a bisl Yiddish) – it's a Klezmer Dance Party! And you're invited!

March 8 – 10: TOP DRAWER, a play with music. Written and performed by Adelaide Mestre, with Doug Oberhamer at the piano. Directed by Coco Cohn

From pre-revolutionary Cuba to Manhattan's Upper East Side and back again, Adelaide Mestre spins an autobiographical tale of family, trauma, triumph, and the search for a lost piano that will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even…sing!

March 15 – 17: THE GREAT DIVIDE written and performed by Amy Crossman. Directed by Scott Ebersold

Everything is fine! No, seriously, no one's got a drinking problem, and the panic attacks are just, no, they're – it's fine, everything's fine!! A tragicomic roller coaster ride through loving, heartbreak, getting back up and going on.

March 22 – 24: LONGING LASTS LONGER created and performed by Penny Arcade. Direction and design by Steve Zehentner. Presented in collaboration with White Horse Theater Company



Kick ass comedy with guts! In a time of global gentrification and historical erasure, international performance legend Penny Arcade mixes poetics, comedy, and rock and roll into what can only be called a cultural critique you can dance to!

“Our first SoloFest last March was such a phenomenal success, we would have been crazy not to bring it back again this year,” says John Sowle, Bridge Street Theatre's Artistic and Managing Director. “These four women have incredible stories to tell and very different and entertaining ways of sharing them with audiences.”

Tickets for individual shows in “SoloFest 2024” are priced at $25, but you can purchase a Festival Pass for admission to all four plays for only $75 – that's four shows for the price of three! And students ages 18 and under will be admitted for only $10 per show.

For more information and to reserve tickets in advance, visit the theatre's website at bridgest.org/solofest-2024/ and follow the appropriate links to purchase individual tickets or the four-show SoloFest Pass.