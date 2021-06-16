AVANT-GARDE-ARAMA LANDS IN WOODSTOCK Begins Performances, July 24

Charles Dennis Productions has announced the presentation of Avant-Garde-Arama Lands in Woodstock, a festival of short works of dance, film, music, performance art, poetry & puppetry Saturday and Sunday July 24-25 at 8pm at the Mountain View Studio, 20 Mountain View Avenue in Woodstock, NY. Admission is $20. For further information call 917-673-9023 or email charles@charlesdennis.net.

Avant-Garde-Arama was originally created in 1980 by performance artist Charles Dennis and musician/visual artist Jeffrey Isaac at the legendary East Village, Manhattan venue Performance Space 122 (P.S. 122) now Performance Space New York and continues to be presented there.

Producer Charles Dennis was a co-founder of P.S. 122 and has presented his critically acclaimed inter-disciplinary dance, performance art and video in that venue for the past 40 years.

In 2019 Charles Dennis moved to Hurley, NY and began searching for opportunities to bring avant-garde, experimental works to the Hudson Valley. That search led to the Mountain View Studio in Woodstock where Avant-Garde-Arama Lands in Woodstock will be presented.

Avant-Garde-Arama Lands in Woodstock presents the artists in an informal, cabaret setting and will be hosted by Charles Dennis. Performances will occur both inside the Mountain View Studio and on the Studio's outdoor stage. Refreshments including beer and wine will be available.

Avant-Garde-Arama Lands in Woodstock will feature:

Adia Tamar Whitaker & her dance film "On The Matter" - a reaction to the 30th anniversary of the Rodney King murder in Los Angeles

Charles Dennis & his dance duet with a stack of 2x4 lumber, "2 x 2 x 4", featuring live electric guitar music by Sal Cataldi (aka Spaghetti Eastern Music)

Isobel Seabrook, & her dance solo "Mattress Dance", a piece inspired by Larry Keigwin's hour-long work, "Mattress Suite," and the universal experience of having difficulty falling asleep. Based on the stages of the sleep cycle, the piece traces the mover's brain activity through dance, beginning and ending with wakefulness, but never quite achieving stillness and rest in the process

Phillip X Levine & his poetry, old and new, as well as hosting a poetry raffle in which poets in attendance can pay $3 to enter to win a chance to read a poem. The winner receives a $20 admission refund. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Family of Woodstock.

Sal Cataldi & his Spaghetti Eastern Music, which fuses krautrock and jazz fusion-fired guitar instrumentals with intimate vocal ballads.

Shayna Strype & an excerpt from her eco-feminist most recent work of puppetry/performance art work "MINE".