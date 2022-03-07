ANGELS IN AMERICA and More Announced for Redhouse Arts Center 2022-23 Season

Artistic Director Temar Underwood has announced Redhouse Arts Center's 2022-23 Main Stage Season, which will feature an epic Pulitzer Prize winning play, a family holiday favorite, a diverse work by a Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, and a well known poignant musical with an amazing score...all of which follow a theme of searching - in search of meaning, in search of family and friends, in search of identity and in search of love.

"As we move forward, with much of the pandemic hopefully behind us, I want to explore what we went through, what we've learned, and what might be next. First and foremost we want to entertain, but we also want to start a conversation about what we're in search of." Redhouse will offer four Main Stage shows with an equal balance of plays and musicals.

Redhouse will kick off 2022-23 season with the Pulitzer Prize winning play, Angels in America, Part I - Millennium Approaches by Tony Kushner, which will run from October 14-23, 2022. One of America's most ambitious plays, Angels in America is a monumental artistic achievement. Recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, Kushner's work is at once playful and profound, extravagantly theatrical and extraordinarily entertaining. America in the mid-1980s. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell. Alternately hilarious and heartbreaking, this masterpiece beautifully addresses questions of identity, trust, justice, judgement and ultimately meaning.

Redhouse will get it's audiences into the Holiday Spirt with its next production of the season, the musical version of A Christmas Story which will run from December 8-18, 2022. From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award-winning film La La Land, With book by Joseph Robinette. Music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, a young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle. An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, A Christmas Story, The Musical is a triple-dog-dare of a good time and it is sure to warm your heart this holiday season!

Redhouse continues in 2023 with By The Way, Meet Vera Stark by Lynn Nottage, running February 25- March 5, 2023. Our third show of the season takes us to the Golden Age of Hollywood and shines the spotlight aspiring starlet Vera Stark works as a maid to Gloria Mitchell, an aging star grasping at her fading career. Worlds collide when Vera lands a trailblazing role... a movie starring her boss. Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage's fast-paced, spritely, sly satire is a journey through Vera's seventy-year life and a sharp take on race and culture - both in the past and today. The story behind the cameras leaves Vera with a surprising and controversial legacy historians and scholars will debate for years to come. This "sharp-toothed comedy" (The Wall Street Journal) is both hilarious and poignant and a must see for our audiences.

Redhouse will close it's 2022-23 Season with the touching and powerful, Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, The Bridges of Madison County which will run May 12-21, 2023. Based on the best-selling novel, and developed by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman, The Bridges of Madison County captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, "What if...?" Francesca Johnson, a beautiful Italian woman who married an American soldier to flee war-ravaged Italy, looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm when her family heads to the 1965 State Fair. When ruggedly handsome, National Geographic photographer, Robert Kincaid, pulls into her driveway seeking directions, though, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca's life. This stunning two-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical featuring gorgeous, soulful music is a sweeping romance about the roads we travel, the doors we open and the bridges we dare to cross that is sure to leave audiences breathless.

2022-23 Season subscription reservations will be available online or by calling the Redhouse box office with single tickets going on sale in August. There will be 2 package options including a four (4) show subscription for $125 or a three (3) show subscriptions for $100 with single tickets prices starting at $40 (plus ticketing fees). All performances will be Reserved Seating with priority seating for subscribers who will also enjoy additional benefits. Auditions for roles in the upcoming season will take place April 13th - 16th at Redhouse. For questions or more information on the 2022-23 season or upcoming auditions, call the Redhouse Arts Center box office at (315) 362-2785 or visit www.theredhouse.org.