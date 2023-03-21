ALONE: Stories From Edgar Allan Poe Comes To Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre

The horror! The horror! For almost a decade now, actor Daniel Hall Kuhn has been touring some of the grandest theatres in the country, interpreting "The Tell-Tale Heart" and other literary classics by Edgar Allan Poe for enthralled audiences numbering in the hundreds (and occasionally the thousands!). He has now assembled a full evening's performance of some of Poe's greatest and most spine-tingling works (including "Alone", "The Raven", "A Dream Within A Dream", and "Annabel Lee"), which will receive its world premiere March 31 - April 2 in Catskill as the closing show in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 "SoloFest".

Slowly but inexorably, "ALONE: Stories from Edgar Allan Poe" lures audiences into the uncanny and sinister literary universe created by this master of the macabre. Inhabiting a claustrophobic and suitably gothic onstage room, actor Kuhn casts a disquieting and mesmerizing spell, bringing Poe's tales to vivid and terrifying life - an effect made even more unsettling by the intimate atmosphere of Bridge Street Theatre's up-close-and-personal 84-seat theatre. This masterful solo performer doesn't simply present these stories; he takes audiences on an immersive journey through the stories, a cathartic, emotional roller coaster ride through the depths of our very souls, courtesy of one of America's greatest writers.

Daniel Hall Kuhn has performed in multiple national tours, regionally, in summer stock, on film, and voice over projects. He first worked with John Sowle and Steven Patterson of Bridge Street Theatre on their 2006 Centenary Year production of Samuel Beckett's "All That Fall", which was presented at the Cherry Lane Studio Theatre in New York City's Greenwich Village. In 2021 he appeared in Bridge Street Theatre's production of Samuel D. Hunter's "Lewiston", and in 2022 was featured (as a talking dog) in their commissioned world premiere of Brad Fraser's "Shelley's Shadow". Kuhn used the pandemic shut-down to assemble this one-man show featuring the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, which also includes an educational, interactive version available for classroom streaming. To learn more about Daniel and his "Poe Show," visit www.DanielHallKuhn.com.

Individual tickets for "ALONE: Stories from Edgar Allan Poe" are $25 at the door, $22 if purchased online in advance, with those 18 and under admitted for only $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Bridge Street Theatre's website at bridgest.org/alone/ and follow the appropriate links to make your reservation or to purchase a 2023 BST Season Ticket (which will give you an even further discount).

Craving a little Halloween in your springtime? Want to be thrilled? Totally creeped out? Absolutely ravaged by brilliant, beautiful language? You won't want to miss "ALONE: Stories From Edgar Allan Poe", featuring a thrilling tour-de-force performance by actor Daniel Hall Kuhn, coming to Bridge Street Theatre for three performances only - Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1 at 7:30pm and Sunday April 2 at 2:00pm. Just head on over to 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill and discover how enthralling one person alone onstage can be!