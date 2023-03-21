Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALONE: Stories From Edgar Allan Poe Comes To Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre

Performances are March 31-April 2.

Mar. 21, 2023  

ALONE: Stories From Edgar Allan Poe Comes To Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre

The horror! The horror! For almost a decade now, actor Daniel Hall Kuhn has been touring some of the grandest theatres in the country, interpreting "The Tell-Tale Heart" and other literary classics by Edgar Allan Poe for enthralled audiences numbering in the hundreds (and occasionally the thousands!). He has now assembled a full evening's performance of some of Poe's greatest and most spine-tingling works (including "Alone", "The Raven", "A Dream Within A Dream", and "Annabel Lee"), which will receive its world premiere March 31 - April 2 in Catskill as the closing show in Bridge Street Theatre's 2023 "SoloFest".

Slowly but inexorably, "ALONE: Stories from Edgar Allan Poe" lures audiences into the uncanny and sinister literary universe created by this master of the macabre. Inhabiting a claustrophobic and suitably gothic onstage room, actor Kuhn casts a disquieting and mesmerizing spell, bringing Poe's tales to vivid and terrifying life - an effect made even more unsettling by the intimate atmosphere of Bridge Street Theatre's up-close-and-personal 84-seat theatre. This masterful solo performer doesn't simply present these stories; he takes audiences on an immersive journey through the stories, a cathartic, emotional roller coaster ride through the depths of our very souls, courtesy of one of America's greatest writers.

Daniel Hall Kuhn has performed in multiple national tours, regionally, in summer stock, on film, and voice over projects. He first worked with John Sowle and Steven Patterson of Bridge Street Theatre on their 2006 Centenary Year production of Samuel Beckett's "All That Fall", which was presented at the Cherry Lane Studio Theatre in New York City's Greenwich Village. In 2021 he appeared in Bridge Street Theatre's production of Samuel D. Hunter's "Lewiston", and in 2022 was featured (as a talking dog) in their commissioned world premiere of Brad Fraser's "Shelley's Shadow". Kuhn used the pandemic shut-down to assemble this one-man show featuring the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, which also includes an educational, interactive version available for classroom streaming. To learn more about Daniel and his "Poe Show," visit www.DanielHallKuhn.com.

Individual tickets for "ALONE: Stories from Edgar Allan Poe" are $25 at the door, $22 if purchased online in advance, with those 18 and under admitted for only $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Bridge Street Theatre's website at bridgest.org/alone/ and follow the appropriate links to make your reservation or to purchase a 2023 BST Season Ticket (which will give you an even further discount).

Craving a little Halloween in your springtime? Want to be thrilled? Totally creeped out? Absolutely ravaged by brilliant, beautiful language? You won't want to miss "ALONE: Stories From Edgar Allan Poe", featuring a thrilling tour-de-force performance by actor Daniel Hall Kuhn, coming to Bridge Street Theatre for three performances only - Friday March 31 and Saturday April 1 at 7:30pm and Sunday April 2 at 2:00pm. Just head on over to 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill and discover how enthralling one person alone onstage can be!




Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30 Photo
Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30
The Company Theatre’s 2022-23 season continues with THE SEAGULL, April 14-30 at the School of the Arts Black Box Theater, 45 Prince St. Rochester, New York. 
THE DIRECTOR Comes To PS21 In Collaboration With Fusebox Festival This Spring Photo
THE DIRECTOR Comes To PS21 In Collaboration With Fusebox Festival This Spring
On the back of successful tours to the Sydney Opera House, Finland and the UK in 2019, and to the international Theater Festival of Kerala, India in January 2020, The Director comes to PS21 in collaboration with Fusebox Festival this spring!
PS21/Performance Spaces For The 21st Century Announces 2023 Summer Season Photo
PS21/Performance Spaces For The 21st Century Announces 2023 Summer Season
PS21/PERFROMANCE SPACES FOR THE 21ST CENTURY, a state-of-the art venue on 100 acres of unspoiled meadows, trails, and woodlands in the heart of the Hudson Valley has announced their 2023 SUMMER SEASON, which runs June 1 through October 21, featuring more than 40 events in our open-air Pavilion Theater, in the fields and meadows, and throughout the region.
Review: IM NOT A COMEDIAN…IM LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage Theatre Photo
Review: I'M NOT A COMEDIAN…I'M LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage Theatre
What did our critic think of I’M NOT A COMEDIAN…I’M LENNY BRUCE at JCC Centerstage Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30Photos: The Company Theatre Presents THE SEAGULL, April 14- 30
March 20, 2023

The Company Theatre’s 2022-23 season continues with THE SEAGULL, April 14-30 at the School of the Arts Black Box Theater, 45 Prince St. Rochester, New York. 
THE DIRECTOR Comes To PS21 In Collaboration With Fusebox Festival This SpringTHE DIRECTOR Comes To PS21 In Collaboration With Fusebox Festival This Spring
March 18, 2023

On the back of successful tours to the Sydney Opera House, Finland and the UK in 2019, and to the international Theater Festival of Kerala, India in January 2020, The Director comes to PS21 in collaboration with Fusebox Festival this spring!
PS21/Performance Spaces For The 21st Century Announces 2023 Summer SeasonPS21/Performance Spaces For The 21st Century Announces 2023 Summer Season
March 18, 2023

PS21/PERFROMANCE SPACES FOR THE 21ST CENTURY, a state-of-the art venue on 100 acres of unspoiled meadows, trails, and woodlands in the heart of the Hudson Valley has announced their 2023 SUMMER SEASON, which runs June 1 through October 21, featuring more than 40 events in our open-air Pavilion Theater, in the fields and meadows, and throughout the region.
Bluegrass Legends Take The Stage at Fort Salem Theater Next MonthBluegrass Legends Take The Stage at Fort Salem Theater Next Month
March 16, 2023

Get ready for a night of toe-tapping, hand-clapping fun as Cedar Ridge, the beloved bluegrass band, takes the stage at Fort Salem Theater on April 1st at 7:30PM!
Performers Announced for Fifth Eddies Music Hall of Fame
March 14, 2023

The performance line-up for the fifth annual Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Monday, March 27 at Universal Preservation Hall has been announced.
share