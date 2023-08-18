A JAZZ FESTIVAL FOR THE AGES To Takes Place In Wantagh This Labor Day Weekend

The soul of New Orleans meets the vibrant energy of New York City, resulting in a collision of two iconic musical metropolises at the inaugural Jazz Festival For The Ages, Running September 2-4 in Wantagh, New York

Lineup includes Emmet Cohen, Chad LB, Dave Liebman, Spike Wilner, Robert Torme, Svetlana and the New York Collective, and more!

Jazz enthusiasts can prepare to be swept away by the harmonious convergence of two iconic musical cities as the enchanting spirit of New Orleans fuses with the dynamic energy of New York City this Labor Day weekend! The much-anticipated inaugural edition of Jazz Festival for the Ages is set to captivate music devotees and jazz aficionados alike, promising an unparalleled experience of toe-tapping melodies and soulful tunes. The three-day festivities are scheduled to commence on Saturday, September 2 and run through Monday, September 4 in Wantagh in Long Island, New York. The festival will take place at St. Markella Performance Hall and Festival Grounds located at 1960 Jones Avenue in Wantagh, NY 11793.

Opening the Festival on Saturday, September 2, 2023 is New Orleanian jazz vet and founder of the festival, Robert Torme with Jazzmatazz! With a career that began at age 11, Torme has traversed stages across North America, showcasing the sweet sounds of his hometown, New Orleans, with his captivating musicianship. He's always wanted to put on a festival. "This festival came from a wish! A wish that the two most influential cities in my life could somehow meet: New Orleans and New York. This festival brings together some of the absolute best musicians in one locations, putting it all out there. This is an exciting time," shared Torme.

Other performs slated for Saturday include soulful vocalist Lowell Oakley, Jazgazm, and guitarist Tim Siciliano. The opening day will culminate with an energetic set by New York-based, tenor saxophonist Chad LB. Tickets for September 2 are available here.

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, audiences will be able to catch LehCats, Christian Winther Quartet and Marc Neely Quintet. Closing out day two is the esteemed pianist Spike Wilner, who performs with a smoking quartet. All star Joe Magnarelli joins. Tickets can be purchased for September 3 here.

On Labor Day, Monday, September 4, 2023, the star-studded lineup includes The Hot Rods, vocalist Kim Parker, the fan-favorite, vibrant Svetlana and the New York Collective, NEA Jazz Master Dave Liebman followed by iconic jazz bassist Gene Perla, and the brilliant Emmet Cohen Trio. Closing out the festivities is Robert Tormé & 3X Jazz. September 4 tickets can be purchased here.

More musical programming will be featured on a complimentary stage over the course of the three days, ensuring a continuous fun-filled event of rhythm, melody, and pure musical magic at the Jazz Festival for the Ages! Come hungry - top level cuisine and refreshing beverages from local vendors will be in attendance too!

Ticket options range from $50 for a single-day pass to $200 for the comprehensive 3-day pass.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Day 1: September 2, 2023

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Jazzmatazz!

Join us for a vibrant start to the festival with "Jazzmatazz!" led by Robert Torme. Get ready to be immersed in the best of New Orleans Traditional Jazz, swinging the festival to life with soulful melodies and infectious rhythms.

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Lowell Oakley

Lowell Oakley is an Artist and Producer originally from Durham, North Carolina. Raised on Rat Pack Jazz and 70's Soul/R&B, Lowell's crooner style gained national recognition after reaching the Top 20 in Season 8 of NBC's The Voice.

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Jazgazm

Performing spontaneously created arrangements and improvisations like you've never heard (nor seen) before, this incredibly gifted power duo is joined by Norbert Stachel on tenor saxophone and Mark Woodyatt on Violin for a quartet of phenomenal latin/jazz/r&b fusion virtuosity.

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Tim Siciliano

Guitarist Tim Siciliano has been a fixture on the New York Jazz scene since the 1980s. Noted for his unique ability to interpret modern jazz compositions, his clear articulation, phrasing and sound are second to none.

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Chad LB

End the opening night on a high note with incredible tenor saxophonist Chad LB. Hailed as a "Sax Phenom," Chad LB's artistry has earned him recognition on GRAMMY-winning albums and performances on prestigious stages worldwide. Join us for a dazzling closing act full of musical magic.

Click here to see the full details and access tickets.

Day 2: September 3, 2023

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

LehCats

Seven musicians who define the terms artistry, teamwork and chemistry starting with the chemistry of the married couple of Karen and Norbert Stachel, the leaders of LehCats. Their versatility is evident, and their ability to deliver and uplift both the music and the listener is profound. Tower Of Power, Flora Purim and Airto, Freddie Hubbard, Roy Hargrove, Prince, Boz Scaggs, Roger Waters are just some of the acclaimed artists this world-class musical couple have performed alongside.

3:45 PM - 5:15 PM

Christian Winther Quartet

Immerse yourself in the soulful sound and expressive compositions of Christian Winther. Based in New Orleans, his melodious style and commanding tenor saxophone create a captivating presence and strong melodic expression.

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Marc Neely Quintet

Dive into the cool jazz era with Marc Neely and his quintet as they pay homage to the jazz legends of the late 50s and 60s, featuring. iconic selections from artists like Lee Morgan, Hank Mobley, Freddie Hubbard, delivering a nostalgic yet vibrant experience.

7:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Spike Wilner Quartet (Featuring Joe Magnarelli)

Pianist Spike Wilner is the manager and owner of the famous New York jazz clubs Smalls and Mezzrow, with a resume that boasts performance credits at some of the most iconic New York institutions. Over the course of a 40+ year career, the great Joe Magnarelli has emerged as one of the premier trumpeters, improvisers, composers, and educators in jazz.

Click here to see the full details and access tickets.

Day 3: September 4, 2023

11:00 AM - 12:15 PM

The Hot Reds

The Hot Reds bring a spirit of exuberant spontaneity and experimentation to traditional jazz, informed by their deep knowledge of the music's history and combined decades of experience taking it apart and putting it back together in the smallest clubs and on the biggest stages all over the world. The group is lead by Jay Rattman, a multi-instrumentalist improvisor and composer in New York City who has performed everywhere from Jazz at Lincoln Center to the Tonight Show.

12:30 PM - 1:45 PM

Kim Parker & Friends

International jazz singing sensation Kim Parker makes a return to the stage after over a decade of retirement! The adopted daughter of phenomenal alto saxophone icon Charlie "Bird" Parker and stepdaughter of the legendary Grammy Award winning alto saxophonist Phil Woods, Parker has performed and recorded with many of the world's top jazz artists including Tommy Flanagan, Bob Dorough, and Johnny Coates, Jr. (to name a few).

2:00 PM - 3:15 PM

Svetlana and The New York Collective

Experience the mesmerizing fusion of swing and straight-ahead jazz, as Svetlana and The New York Collective take the audience on the captivating musical journey of powerful vocals, virtuosic improvisations, and engaging storytelling.

3:45 PM - 5:00 PM

David Liebman

Witness the mastery of GRAMMY nominee and NEA Jazz Master David Liebman, a true renaissance figure in contemporary music with a career spanning over fifty years and 500+ recordings. His collaboration with legends such as Miles Davis, Chick Corea, and Elvin Jones has solidified his place in musical history. Prepare to be spellbound by Liebman's exceptional saxophone artistry.

5:15 PM - 6:30 PM

Gene Perla Trio

Three incomparable artists unite to form the Gene Perla Trio, combining their collective experiences with jazz legends into a dynamic mix. Prepare to be captivated by their uniquely presented selections, leaving you breathless with their creative fusion. Perla is best known for his association with Elvin Jones, and has been a towering figure on the scene for five decades.

6:45 - 7:45 PM

Emmet Cohen Trio

Embrace the multifaceted brilliance of world-renowned jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen as he leads his trio on a musical journey. Cohen's artistry, acclaimed worldwide, combines traditional jazz with contemporary innovation. Experience his captivating performance that spans generations and genres.

8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Robert Tormé & 3X Jazz

Concluding the festival with a swingin' and lyrical finale, Robert Tormé & 3X Jazz take the stage. Joined by the talented Joe Cohn and a remarkable trio, Tormé delivers a heartwarming set of jazz standards and Brazilian bossanovas.

Click here to see the full details and access tickets.