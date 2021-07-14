A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Announced at Franklin Stage Company

Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County's only admission-free professional theater, will present Lucas Hnath's comedy A Doll's House, Part 2, July 23-August 15th on the lawn outside FSC's historic theater, Chapel Hall, in Franklin, NY.

The play is set in Norway in 1894, and concerns Nora Helmer, a wife and mother who left her family at the end of Henrik Ibsen's famous play A Doll's House. This play is a sequel of sorts (although Part 2 is a comedy to the original play's intense drama), and recounts the story of Nora's return after 15 years.

The play examines the rules of society and gender, and the price people pay to fulfill their idea of their true selves. "A Doll's House, Part 2 became an instant classic after its run on Broadway," said Co-Artistic Director Leslie Noble. "It's a funny, thought-provoking piece that we think our audience will really appreciate."

Directed by Kirk Jackson, the play features actors and FSC Artistic Directors Leslie Noble in the role of Nora and Patricia Buckley as Anne Marie, the longtime nanny of the family. Oliver Wadsworth plays Torvald, Nora's estranged husband, and Laura Menzie, last seen at FSC in John Patrick Shanley's Doubt, rounds out the cast in the role of Emmy, Nora's daughter who was a toddler when her mother left. "It's no surprise that this revisited classic drama is a witty, smart and emotionally bittersweet experience," said Jackson. Whereas in Ibsen's play, it takes several acts for the characters to finally slough off convention and debate their points, here they are all debate, and you may well find yourself swayed first by one person's argument and then another."

The play was presented on Broadway in 2017 and nominated for eight Tony Awards and three Outer Critics Circle Awards. It has been produced by many regional theaters across the country. BroadwayWorld called the piece a "wildly inventive new American play."



The Franklin Stage Company season runs through August 29 at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Please note all evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 pm. A Doll's House, Part 2 will also have a Saturday matinee at 3:00 pm and Sunday show at 5:00 pm. Outside on the lawn. General Seating. Rain space indoors. Admission is free-suggested donation is $20 per person. For more information and reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org.