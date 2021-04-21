A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced for 2021 at The Albany Theatre, Coventry

The Albany Theatre presents its very own adaption of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, directed by Albany Theatre CEO and nationally accomplished director Kevin Shaw.

This 29-show run is the perfect family-friendly alternative to a traditional panto. It's Christmas Eve and Ebenezer Scrooge has not an ounce of festive cheer. When the clock strikes midnight, Scrooge is visited by four ghostly spirits who each whisk him away on a magical journey through his past, present and future hoping to reveal the error of his cold-heart and change his life forever.

The Albany Theatre brings this much-loved tale vividly to life with breath-taking sets, spellbinding costumes, heaps of Christmas spirit and a sprinkle of spooky goings on.

Join Scrooge, Jacob Marley, Mr and Mrs Cratchit, Tiny Tim, Mr Fezziwig, and all of Dickens' treasured characters on the snowy streets of Victorian Coventry to spread the true meaning of Yuletide this festive season.

A Christmas Carol runs from Saturday 4 - Sunday 26 December with school, matinee and evening performances now booking at albanytheatre.co.uk. Access performances include a Relaxed performance on Wednesday 8 December at 10am intended for people who may prefer a less formal audience setting with some adaptations in terms of sound and lighting to accommodate those on the autistic spectrum or with sensory and communication requirements, and a BSL Interpreted show on Thursday 16 December at 7pm.

During the theatre's temporary closure due to COVID-19, The Albany's Technical Manager, Dan Tilley, Set & Lighting Designer for A Christmas Carol, has been working alongside the theatre's technical team and volunteers to create spectacular visuals that will transform the stage and transport audiences onto the cobbles of a magical Victorian Coventry. A first look of the teams' work will be shared very soon!

"After such a challenging year, we could not have been more delighted to have such an exciting project to get our teeth into. This is what creating theatre is about, transporting our audiences to a magical world filled to the brim with the message of Christmas, which after the year the nation has had will be a spectacle worth waiting for! A Christmas Carol is a classic adapted by so many, we're here to share our version filled with so much passion and spirit - see if you can spot all three" Dan Tilley, Set & Lighting Designer

NOW ON SALE! Ticket prices vary from £11.00 - £18.00 dependent on ticket type and performance date. School group discounts are available. Further information about the show and tickets can be found online at www.albanytheatre.co.uk, via the box office on 02476 99 89 64 or boxoffice@albanytheatre.co.uk (the theatre hopes to reopen their box office for face-to-face booking as soon as possible).

Full list of cast and creatives coming soon. Keep an eye on the Albany's website for more announcements and updates.