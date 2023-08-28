35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION Comes to Rochester in September

Performances are on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

Sunday Stages Theatre Company, an up-and-coming theatre company based in Rochester, NY, has announced 35mm: A Musical Exhibition as their debut production. Performances will be held at the School of the Arts Black Box Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are now available for $15 at Click Here, where more information is also available. Both performances will be ASL interpreted by a licensed interpreter. The content of the show is best suited for people aged 16+.

35mm: A Musical Exhibition is written by Richard Rogers Award winner Ryan Scott Oliver. He collaborated with photographer, Matthew Murphy, to create a piece of theatre that combines many artistic disciplines such as musical theatre, photography, and pop/rock music. The piece includes thematic elements covering the LGTBQ+ community, domestic abuse awareness, while also remaining upbeat and bringing humanity to those topics.

Stevie Burggraaf, co-director for the production, is delighted to be working on this production, “35mm beautifully weaves emotion and art together using photography and music. I believe everyone who sees the show will have something to connect with.” The staging will be non-traditional, with seating throughout the space. “We want the space to feel like you’re walking through a museum, until some of the patrons just happen to break into song,” says Tiffany Thompson, Costume Design and Property Manager.

More About Rochester Fringe Festival: The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Since the festival's inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar. From drama to dance, comedy to children’s entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally-known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.




