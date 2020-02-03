VIDEO: First Look at THE LOUDER WE GET at Theatre Calgary

The Louder We Get runs at Theatre Calgary January 28 - February 22, 2020, in the Arts Commons Max Bell Theatre, in Calgary Alberta, Canada. Tickets are on sale now at theatrecalgary.com.

Get a first look in the clips below!

The Louder We Get follows the true story of former Ontario native Marc Hall, who fought for his right to take his boyfriend to high school prom. 17 years later, the meaning and message of Marc's story is just as important today, as it motivates and inspires people to embrace equality and stand up for who they are. It is a story about speaking up for what you believe, standing up for someone you care about, and making change.

The Louder We Get is directed by Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Master Harold and the Boys, Broadway; Scotland, PA, Off-Broadway), along with Co-Director Matt Cowart (Sunset Boulevard - revival, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, 110 in the Shade, Broadway).

The show will feature Evan Kinnane in the role of Marc Hall.

The cast of The Louder We Get also includes Calgary and Canadian talent returning to Theatre Calgary including Rielle Braid (Much Ado About Nothing), Kevin Corey (Billy Elliot the Musical), Naomi Costain (The Drowsy Chaperone), Deann DeGruijter (The Drowsy Chaperone), Alexa Elser (As You Like It), Fionn Laird (Billy Elliot the Musical), Ryan Maschke (Billy Elliot the Musical), Katie McMillan (Mary & Max - A New Musical), Glen Mills (Billy Elliot the Musical), Joel Schaefer (Billy Elliot the Musical), and Scott Olynyk (Billy Elliot the Musical). Making their Theatre Calgary debuts are Devin Cecchetto, Nick Dolan, Alexandra Gratton, Kira Guloien, Isidora Kecman, Jamie Mayers, Kolton Stewart, and Roel Suasin.





