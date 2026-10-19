THEY SAY Will Open at West Village Theatre

NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Fresh off an eight-award night at this August's Calgary Community Theatre Awards, Full Circle Theatre will return to Messina with They Say, Megan Baldrey's brand-new, Bridgerton-inspired prequel to Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing.

Full Circle received six awards for The Taming of the Shrew, including Outstanding Production of a Play. Power Play received two, including Outstanding Original Script or Adaptation. Outstanding Supporting Actor winner Ben Gaudet returns in They Say as Borachio.

The seed for They Say is hiding in the quarto of Much Ado, which contains two stage directions mentioning Leonato's wife, Innogen. She has no dialogue and Shakespeare offers no explanation of who she is. Full Circle Theatre had to find out.

Messina is reeling from Leonato's sudden wedding, Queen Annabella is determined to find her son a wife, a gossip is on the loose, and Hero has made a decision: she will not marry until Beatrice does. When Benedick offers to help make Beatrice more marriageable, private lessons and public gossip begin to collide.

Ensuring that no secret stays private is the mysterious Lady Goodword. Her society dispatches are delivered through a female voiceover inspired by Gossip Girl and Bridgerton, turning private desires into public stories. In a world where rumour can protect one person while destroying another, They Say asks who gets to tell the story and who pays the cost.

Directed by Erin Weir, They Say brings Full Circle's signature mix of wit, romance, heartgripping moments, and emotional mess to Regency Britaly. (Yes, that is a portmanteau of 'Britain' and 'Italy'.) Fans of Bridgerton, Gossip Girl, enemies-to-lovers, and Shakespeare can expect gossip, yearning, swordplay, scandal, and one very important question: who is Lady Goodword?

Performances run November 12 - 21 at West Village Theatre.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 18 Hrs 27 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Calgary Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming