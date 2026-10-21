THE BRIGHTEST MOST SHINIEST STAR YOU EVER DID SEE to Open in Calgary
The drag-adjacent holiday comedy by Conrad Belau runs at Theatre 1308 in Calgary.
Verb Theatre will present The Brightest Most Shiniest Star You Ever Did See, a Christmas pageant comedy by Conrad Belau, from December 2–12, 2026, at Theatre 1308 in Calgary, Alberta.
When Salem Lutheran Church's 1997 Christmas Pageant is unexpectedly cancelled, Gloria takes it upon herself to keep the holiday spirit alive. Despite the cancellation, she's determined to deliver a genuine, home-cooked Christmas experience, complete with traditional hymns, church stories, and plenty of sass.
Described as a joyful, drag-adjacent holiday comedy, The Brightest Most Shiniest Star You Ever Did See celebrates the brightest people in our lives while offering a humorous take on holiday traditions, community, and the spirit of Christmas.
The production will take place at Theatre 1308, located at 1308 Edmonton Trail in Calgary, Alberta.
Audience members of all ages are welcome, though the production is not specifically intended for children.
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