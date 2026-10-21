THE BRIGHTEST MOST SHINIEST STAR YOU EVER DID SEE to Open in Calgary

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Verb Theatre will present The Brightest Most Shiniest Star You Ever Did See, a Christmas pageant comedy by Conrad Belau, from December 2–12, 2026, at Theatre 1308 in Calgary, Alberta.

When Salem Lutheran Church's 1997 Christmas Pageant is unexpectedly cancelled, Gloria takes it upon herself to keep the holiday spirit alive. Despite the cancellation, she's determined to deliver a genuine, home-cooked Christmas experience, complete with traditional hymns, church stories, and plenty of sass.

Described as a joyful, drag-adjacent holiday comedy, The Brightest Most Shiniest Star You Ever Did See celebrates the brightest people in our lives while offering a humorous take on holiday traditions, community, and the spirit of Christmas.

The production will take place at Theatre 1308, located at 1308 Edmonton Trail in Calgary, Alberta.

Audience members of all ages are welcome, though the production is not specifically intended for children.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 03 Hrs 34 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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