Makambe K. Simamba's OUR FATHERS, SONS, LOVERS AND LITTLE BROTHERS is Coming to Calgary

Handsome Alice Theatre, Verb Theatre and Tarragon Theatre are coming together to bring Makambe K. Simamba's Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers to Calgary. Simamba is a Dora Award-winning playwright and actor, and as a proud Zambian, her intention is to be of service to her community through her ability to tell stories. The co-production opens at Arts Commons Big Secret Theatre on September 13th and runs until September 28, 2024.

“Tarragon is an incredible leader in the Canadian theatre scene and we are excited to work with them to bring this award-winning piece to our local audiences. It's a truly unique opportunity and we can't wait to share it with you,” said Meg Farhall, Artistic Producer of Handsome Alice Theatre.

“It's been a dream of mine to see this show presented in Calgary, since it had its world premiere back in 2019. Makambe is a fierce and present performer who offers nuance to the audience while also wearing her heart on her sleeve,” added Kathryn Smith, Artistic Director of Verb Theatre, who are also partnering on bringing this production to Calgary.

“This show was, is and always will be the type of art that is both breathtaking and deeply important viewing. I couldn't be more excited that Verb Theatre and Handsome Alice Theatre are able to present it in our 2024/2025 seasons.”

Simamba's two Dora Awards wins were for this production: Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Performance by an Individual in 2019 under the Theatre for Young Audiences category.

Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers

Written and Performed by Makambe K. Simamba

September 13 - 28, 2024

Big Secret Theatre in Arts Commons

Handsome Alice and Verb Theatre present A Tarragon production, in association with Black Theatre Workshop, based on the bcurrent original production.

Slimm, a seventeen-year-old Black boy in a hoodie suddenly finds himself in the first moments of his afterlife. He calls out for God. God does not respond. What happens next is a sacred journey through the unknown, as Slimm grapples with the truth of the life he lived and the death he didn't choose.

Our Fathers, Sons, Lovers and Little Brothers is a protest for all Black life beyond headlines and hashtags, a prayer for all families left behind, and a promise to the community that all Black lives matter.

Written and Performed by Makambe K Simamba

Director - Donna-Michelle St. Bernard

Set and Video Design - Trevor Schwellnus

Lighting Design - Andrea Lundy

Sound Design - Diana Reyes

Original Music Composition - Maddie Bautista

Stage Manager - Sandi Becker

Touring Technical Director - Amber Hood

Artistic Consultant - Daniel Jelani Ellis

Production Manager - Marcia Liber

Handsome Alice Artistic Director - Meg Farhall

Verb Theatre Artistic Director - Kathryn Smith

Publicity by Aldona B Creative

For tickets and more information, please visit https://handsomealice.com/

