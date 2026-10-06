LITTLE ELVES World Premiere to Open at Pumphouse Theatre

NEW! Calgary Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Calgary & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Just in time for Halloween, Chromatic Theatre and Handsome Alice Theatre will invite audiences into a haunting reimagining of an ancient folktale with the world premiere of Little Elves, running October 28 – November 7, 2026, at the Victor Mitchell Theatre at Pumphouse Theatre.

Written by Kodie Rollan, Artistic Director of Chromatic Theatre and the show's co-director, with music and lyrics by Alixandra Cowman, Little Elves transforms the medieval legend of St. Nicholas and the Evil Butcher into an original contemporary musical that blends folk horror, dark humour, stunning live music, and unforgettable puppetry.

'I'd like to think this show is a great blend of horror and heart—perfect for the Halloween season,' said Kodie Rollan. 'We've got lots of visual and musical candy in the show that I think audiences are really going to love.'

After escaping the clutches of a butcher who kidnapped them, three young elves find themselves trapped in a town where they are viewed as outsiders. As they struggle to survive, they must decide how far they are willing to go to escape a system that was never designed to protect them.

Part ghost story, part fairy tale, and part gripping thriller, Little Elves invites audiences into a world of lies, desperation, and impossible choices. Beneath its eerie atmosphere lies a powerful exploration of justice, vengeance, survival, systemic racism, and the stories societies tell to justify violence.

Inspired by one of the earliest miracles attributed to St. Nicholas, the musical reimagines the folktale by centring three young Asian women and asking a provocative question: What if the story everyone believed was never the whole truth?

Musically, Little Elves draws from folk, country, and contemporary pop influences, creating an intimate campfire storytelling experience while blending haunting melodies with moments of warmth, humour, and hope. Audiences can also expect inventive puppetry, rich visual storytelling, and a uniquely atmospheric theatrical experience that makes it the perfect production for the Halloween season.

Whether you're drawn by spine-tingling folklore, beautiful original music, or thought-provoking storytelling, Little Elves offers an unforgettable theatrical experience where nothing is quite as it seems.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 51 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in Calgary? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Calgary Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming