HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, HOLIDAY SWING and More Set for Calgary Philharmonic Holiday Concert Series

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The Calgary Philharmonic's holiday programing comes out swinging on November 26 with conductor and trumpeter extraordinaire Byron Stripling leading guest vocalist Shayna Steele and the Orchestra at Holiday Swing.

Then it's off to Whoville for the festive and funny feature film Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, with the score performed live-to-picture by the Orchestra. December commences with Holiday Bells + Winter Dreams, featuring moving works by Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky.

Returning to wow audiences once more are the always-popular Traditional Christmas — which sees Calgary Phil Resident Conductor Ilan Kumaranayake Mendel on the podium — and TWO performances of Salute to Vienna on New Year's Day.

HOLIDAY SWING — NOVEMBER 26 (7:30 PM) | JACK SINGER CONCERT HALL

This jazzy concert decks the Jack Singer Concert Hall with holiday favorites — from White Christmas to Winter Wonderland, and so much more. Conductor, trumpeter, and all-round brilliant entertainer Byron Stripling brings joy to the world as he leads the Orchestra for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer. Also appearing is dynamic vocalist Shayna Steele in her Calgary Phil debut. Steele has provided vocals for artists like Moby, Bette Midler, Rihanna, and Kelly Clarkson, and has appeared on many soundtracks and musicals — from the Bourne Identity to her role in the awarding-winning Hairspray!

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS — NOVEMBER 27 (7:30PM) + NOVEMBER 28 (2:30PM + 7:30PM) | JUBILEE AUDITORIUM

Why is the Grinch such a grouch? No one seems to know, until Cindy Lou Who takes matters into her own hands in a search for the true meaning of Christmas. Discover the magic of the Mean One on the big screen with Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas with the score performed live by Orchestra led by conductor Juliane Gallant.

HOLIDAY BELLS + WINTER DREAMS — DECEMBER 4 + 5 (7:30PM) | JACK SINGER CONCERT HALL

Ring in the holidays as Geoffrey Paterson — whom The Guardian hails as a conductor of 'impeccable grace' — leads the Orchestra + Chorus, and a festive ensemble of soloists, for Sergei Rachmaninoff's choral masterpiece, The Bells — named by the composer as one of his two personal favourite works. Then let your imagination conjure beautiful visions of frosty landscapes with Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's First Symphony, also known as Winter Dreams.

TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS — DECEMBER 8 (8PM) + DECEMBER 9 + 10 (6PM + 8PM) | GRACE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

Nothing says tradition like the holidays, and this annual favourite has enjoyed sold out performances season after season. Experience a timeless selection of Christmas favourites performed by Cantaré Choirs and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Resident Conductor Ilan Kumaranayake Mendel, all amidst the gorgeous backdrop of Grace Presbyterian Church.

SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR'S CONCERT — JANUARY 1, 2027 (11:00AM + 3:30 PM) | JACK SINGER CONCERT HALL

Waltz into the New Year in style with the return of Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert, featuring some of Europe's finest singers, internationally-acclaimed dancers, and the Strauss Symphony of Canada featuring your Calgary Philharmonic performing a soaring musical selection of overtures, arias, and duets, including the Blue Danube Waltz. Second concert added!

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