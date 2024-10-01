Celebration For The Arts To Be Hosted By Mayor Gondek On October 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Calgary Arts Development and the Office of the Mayor welcome Calgary's business and arts communities to the Celebration for the Arts hosted by Mayor Gondek.

This eclectic evening celebrating the arts takes place from 6:30pm to 11pm on Friday, October 4 in the lobby and on the stage of the Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons. Tickets for the event are $65 (regular) and $37.50 (artists*) and can be purchased at www.artscommons.ca/whats-on/celebration-for-the-arts.

"The Celebration for the Arts is a showcase of the incredible talent that is alive and well in our city,” says Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “A thriving arts community is the very reflection of our individual and collective hearts and souls. Artists help us tell the true Calgary story; the story of a city that is diverse, inclusive, welcoming, and leading the world in terms of its creative offerings.”

“We are excited about this year's event with hundreds of amazing artists joining us on stage and in the audience,” says Patti Pon, President & CEO of Calgary Arts Development. “This celebration acknowledges the important role artists play as our storytellers, meaning makers and blue-sky thinkers. Join us to celebrate artists, the arts, and how we can all live creative lives. And don't forget about the after party!”

Emceed by Karla Marx, the onstage celebration includes a showcase of performances by Meg Ohsada; Woezo Africa Music and Dance Theatre; singers Mariya Stokes, Tea Fannie and Zoe Theodorou; choirs from North Trail, Lester B. Pearson, Joane Cardinal Schubert and Bowness High Schools and more!

The onstage celebration also recognizes recipients of this year's Cultural Leaders Legacy Arts Awards. A legacy of Calgary's year as a Cultural Capital of Canada, each award is funded by a contribution from a local philanthropist or organization. These awards are $5,000 cash prizes that support artists or arts organizations including:

ATB Powering Possibility Through the Arts Award

Calgary Catholic Immigration Society New Canadian Artist Award

The Legacy of Doug and Lois Mitchell Outstanding Calgary Artist Award

Mamdani Arts Leadership Award

RBC Emerging Artist Award

Rozsa Foundation Emerging Arts Manager Award

Indigenous Artist Award, sponsored by TD Bank Group

The onstage portion of the event is followed by an after party, completing the celebration in the Jack Singer lobby with food and a community dance party with DJ Goodword.

Celebration for the Arts hosted by Mayor Gondek

Friday, October 4, 2024

Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons

Doors Open: 6:30pm

Pre-Show Networking: 6:30 – 7:30pm

Onstage Celebration and Awards: 7:30 – 9:15pm

After Party in the lobby: 9:15 – 11:30pm



Tickets: $65 (regular) | $37.50 (artists*)

Available at https://www.artscommons.ca/whats-on/celebration-for-the-arts-2024

*Artists are eligible for up to two complimentary tickets on request.

Comments

