Canadian Pianist Janina Fialkowska Returns to Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director Rune Bergmann warmly welcome beloved Canadian pianist Janina Fialkowska on April 29 and 30 (7:30 pm) at the Jack Singer Concert Hall. The celebrated musician has enchanted audiences and critics around the world for more than 40 years - legendary pianist Arthur Rubinstein described her as a "born Chopin interpreter."

Frédéric Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2 - a work filled with lyrical melody imbued with an atmosphere of intimacy - is at the heart of the program which also features works by Polish composer Witold Lutosławski. Often infused with traditional folk tunes, Lutosławski's music is both lyrical and innovative. The Orchestra performs his Symphonic Variations and Symphony No. 4.

A distinguished artist of international renown, Janina Fialkowska has performed with the foremost orchestras worldwide, appearing on the most prestigious stages. She has been praised for her musical integrity, her refreshing natural approach and her unique piano sound thus becoming "one of the Grandes Dames of piano playing" (Frankfurter Allgemeine). Ms. Fialkowska's discography includes many award-winning discs.

These performances with the Calgary Phil are part of a Spring tour which also brings Ms. Fialkowska to Halifax and Québec City, followed by recitals in Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Montreal, and Saskatoon. Ms. Fialkowska celebrated her 70th birthday on May 7, 2021 and released her autobiography "A Note in Time" (Novum Publishing, London UK) a few months later. The book is a series of autobiographical sketches, sometimes humorous, sometimes poignant, following the concert pianist's tumultuous career and a life full of surprises.

Janina Fialkowska performs Chopin

Friday, 29 April, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:30 pm

Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons, 205 8 Ave SE, Calgary, AB

Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2

Lutosławski Symphony No. 4

Lutosławski Symphonic Variations

RUNE BERGMANN conductor

JANINA FIALKOWSKA piano

CALGARY PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

The Calgary Phil is continuing to take a cautious approach to in-person events that prioritizes the health and safety of audience members, musicians, and staff. A mandatory masking policy remains in effect at this time. For the full lineup of Spring Concerts and information about current health and safety measures, visit calgaryphil.com/Spring2022.