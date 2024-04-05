Forte Musical Theatre Guild Presents BUY ME A DRINK, JOE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After premiering their first show 15 years ago, Forte Musical Theatre Guild is back with a beautiful ode to music, musical theatre and a story about following your true calling in life, despite expectations. Buy Me a Drink, Joe, is a funny and touching tale, that at its core, speaks to living your life with love and authenticity - and music, set in a piano bar complete with a Steinway baby grand piano. The show runs from April 23 - May 5, 2024 at cSPACE Studio Theatre..

“Going over the music from the ten book musicals I've written was fascinating because, whether I was writing about a young foster kid, a story book princess, or an exiled Russian circus performer, it became clear that a lot of the songs were intensely personal and autobiographical,” said Joe Slabe, Forte Musical Theatre Guild's Artistic Director and writer of Buy Me A Drink, Joe.

“We workshopped the material and turned the songs into an immersive experience featuring four actors and musicians, who take you on a journey through time and space. And now, our set designer has transformed the cSPACE Studio Theatre into a piano bar, so we hope audiences will grab a drink and come along for the ride!”

Since the premiere of their first show, Forte Musical Theatre Guild have produced twenty-nine shows, won twenty-five local, provincial and international awards, and entertained tens of thousands of patrons. Many of those shows were written or co-written by the company's artistic director, Joe Slabe, and this new musical celebrates fifteen years of his songs that tell the story of how a guy from Calgary fell in love with musical theatre.

ABOUT FORTE MUSICAL THEATRE GUILD

Forte Musical Theatre Guild is a company on the leading edge of musical theatre in Canada. They are the only professional company west of Toronto dedicated exclusively to new musicals and, with a stable of established and emerging artists, they create engaging and intimate evenings of award-winning entertainment. Forte also creates educational and professional development opportunities for students, writers and young professionals to gain experience in this dynamic art form.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.