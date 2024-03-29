The Shakespeare Company And StoryBook Theatre To Present SOMETHING ROTTEN! THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shakespeare Company and StoryBook Theatre are inviting audiences to their first-ever co-production, Something Rotten!, on stage from April 5th to 21st, 2024. The musical is part of TSC's 25th Anniversary Season and SBT's 47th Season to be Extraordinary.

Prepare for a night filled with a fusion of humour, heart, and musical hijinks! Calgary's theatre scene is set to be invigorated with a unique collaboration that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. The Shakespeare Company, renowned for bringing the Bard's works to vibrant life, and StoryBook Theatre, known for their commitment to musicals, are joining forces for the first time to present Something Rotten! This highly anticipated production spoofs many well-known Shakespearean tropes and pays homage to the best of Broadway through high-energy original songs.

Something Rotten! takes audiences back to the 1590s. Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but find themselves stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar, William Shakespeare. When a zany local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first musical. A hilarious and insightful look at the theatrical musings ensues, combining modern sensibilities with a dash of Elizabethan flair.

This collaboration between TSC and SBT originated in early 2021, when they bonded over their shared mission of creating opportunities for up-and-coming artists and providing a platform for their growth alongside established professionals. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, both organizations recognized the value of pursuing this endeavour. Finally able to bring Something Rotten! to life, this production marks a significant moment for Calgary's arts scene as each company brings their unique strengths and shared passion for the performing arts to the stage at Beddington Theatre Arts Centre.

"We are thrilled to partner with StoryBook Theatre for the first time, and to bring this deliciously irreverent romp to the stage," says Richard Beaune, Artistic Producer of The Shakespeare Company. "This collaboration not only signifies a milestone for both our organizations but also offers valuable opportunities for artists both on and off the stage."

JP Thibodeau, StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, and the show's Director, echoes Beaune's sentiment: "Joining forces with The Shakespeare Company allows us to blend our expertise in storytelling, fostering a rich environment for creativity and learning. Something Rotten! is the perfect production for our inaugural collaboration, showcasing the immense talent within our community, proving once again that Calgary is a beacon for the performing arts."

Something Rotten! The MUSICAL runs from April 5th to 21st, 2024

Playing at the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW).

Two-act musical, approximately 120 minutes long. Suitable for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are available at http://www.storybooktheatre.org/ or by calling 403-216-0808.

Please click here to view the show's online program.