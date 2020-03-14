jackbenny Delays ALL ABOARD! THE TRAIN OF THOUGHT at Club Cumming

Twin brothers Jack and Benny Lipson, aka the critically acclaimed jackbenny, have delayed their previously announced performances of All Aboard! the Train of Thought at Club Cumming in New York City (March 23 and 30). New dates in June 2020 will be announced.



All Aboard! the Train of Thought spotlights the musical and lyrical prowess of Jack and Benny Lipson, aka jackbenny, Los Angeles-native twin composers, songsters, and multi- instrumentalists "bounding towards what's next in the world of sound." Their music speaks in a progressive harmonic language informed by classical, jazz, and musical theatre roots that complements their distinctly savvy lyrics tackling queer identity and consensual conduct to healthcare bureaucracy and more. The brothers split vocal duties with Jack tickling fancies from the piano and Benny plucking heartstrings from the bass. In this at-once satirical and optimistic musical bonanza, the Lipsons guide audiences on a candid tour through the delicate, curious, millennial mind.



Information regarding ticket exchanges and refunds is available at www.jackbennynow.com. Club Cumming is located at 505 East 6th Street in New York City, 10009.





