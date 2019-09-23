Wynonna Judd, Bettye LaVette, Mare Winningham, More Announced At Cafe Carlyle Next Month

Singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel will return to the Café Carlyle for her seventh engagement, October 1-5. Reviewing a previous residency at the legendary cabaret, The New York Times called Joel, daughter of music legend Billy Joel and supermodel Christie Brinkley, "a singer following her own heart." Joel, who recently exuded characteristic warmth, humor, and musicality in the 2018 documentary Always at the Carlyle, will sing a mix of original songs, Broadway numbers and-always-a tune from her dad and one from Ray Charles. "People don't know this, but my middle name is after my dad's favorite singer, Ray Charles, so I always pay homage," she explains.

Joel, immortalized in her father's hit song, "The Downeaster Alexa," has said that by age 15, she was finishing complete songs and complementing those songs with piano accompaniment and poetry. She is now known for her melodic song writing and has noted that her musical upbringing with her father gave her a "unique inside-peek into the songwriting process." She adds, "It's no wonder I write music in the same way [my father] does: melody first, and lyrics second." In June this year, Joel performed with her father a duet of his hit, "Baby Grand" at his 53rd consecutive monthly residency at Madison Square Garden and again in December, when they performed "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

Alexa has been performing at the famed Café Carlyle with an eclectic repertoire, and is writing a new song, "The Real Thing," inspired by her recent engagement-as well as other new material-for her cabaret shows.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Pricing for weekday performances: General Seating: $90 per person / Premium Seating: $140/ Bar Seating: $75. Weekend pricing: General Seating: $115 per person / Premium Seating: $165/ Bar Seating: $95. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Rock icon Buster Poindexter returns to Café Carlyle, October 8 & 9. As a founding member of the New York Dolls and in a prolific solo career, David Johansen has been a seminal force in rock and roll, influencing countless singers and bands to this day. For these performances, Buster Poindexter, Johansen's celebrated alter ego will showcase his songwriting, spanning his career from New York Dolls until now, in his inimitable elegant style, interspersed with amusing anecdotes from life in New York, past and present. As Poindexter, his previous engagements have been sellouts and he has become one of the most revered artists to grace Café Carlyle.

Performances will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:45pm. Pricing begins at $95 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $145. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Celebrated R&B artist Bettye Lavette, a performer with "the steamroller charisma to invigorate the night," (The New York Times), will make a momentous return to the Café Carlyle, October 10-12, showcasing her inimitable style and gut wrenching vocals. LaVette is an interpreter of the highest order. Whether the song originated as country, rock, pop, or blues, when she gets through with it, it is pure R&B. She gets inside a song and shapes and twists it to convey all of the emotion that can be wrought from the lyric. To quote the late, great George Jones: "Bettye is truly a 'singer's singer.' "

In these intimate shows at Café Carlyle, LaVette will be accompanied by her keyboard player, Evan Mercer. She'll perform songs from throughout her 57-year career, including songs she used to perform in small Detroit clubs before her 21st Century resurgence began. Some of these songs she does not perform with her full band.

LaVette's career began in 1962, at the age of 16, in Detroit, Michigan. Her first single "My Man - He's a Loving Man," was released on Atlantic Records. She recorded for numerous major labels, including Atco, Epic, and Motown, over the course of the 1960s through the 1980s.

The 2000's started what she calls her "Fifth Career." Her album, A Woman Like Me, won the W.C. Handy Award in 2004 for Comeback Blues Album of the Year. She was also given a prestigious Pioneer Award by The Rhythm & Blues Foundation. She has received Blues Music Awards for Best Contemporary Female Blues Singer and Best Soul Blues Female Artist. She recorded 4 albums for indie label ANTI-Records over the course of 8 years, 2 of which received Grammy nominations. Her 2015 album, Worthy, was also nominated for a Grammy.

In 2018 she released Things Have Changed, an album of all Bob Dylan songs, for Verve Records. It received two Grammy nominations, one for Best Americana Album, and one for the song "Don't Fall Apart On Me Tonight" for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Fans, critics and artists have nothing but high praise for her live show and her vocal prowess. Now, at 73 years old, she performs with the ferocity of someone half her age. She is one of very few of her contemporaries who were recording during the birth of soul music in the 1960s and is still creating vital recordings today.

Performances will take place Thursday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Pricing for General Seating: $110 per person, for Premium Seating: $160, and for Bar Seating: $80. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Country music legends Wynonna Judd & Cactus Moser make their Café Carlyle debut with Wynonna & Cactus: Party of Two, October 15-19. Five-time Grammy winner and New York Times best-selling author, Wynonna has always revolved her career around telling stories. Whether performing alongside her mother as one half of the legendary duo The Judds, or pushing the boundaries on her own mega-successful solo path, Wynonna's ability to reach the heart of the human spirit through her bold and unflinching honesty, is the entertainer's true gift. Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," Wynonna's rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 35-year career. Wynonna has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No.1 hits such as "Mama He's Crazy," "Grandpa, (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Ole Days)," and "No One Else On Earth." Wynonna & Cactus: Party of Two will debut for the first time ever at Café Carlyle over a five-night residency, and will include stripped down performances featuring unparalleled acoustics, stories and rich, soulful vocals. Plus a few surprises!

Now into the third chapter of her career, Wynonna is actively recording and touring with her band The Big Noise, led by her husband/drummer/producer, Cactus Moser. Their latest album titled Wynonna & The Big Noise was released in 2016 to critical acclaim. Wynonna has described the sound as "vintage yet modern" and a "return to the well." It's a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock. The album features special guests Derek Trucks, Jason Isbell, Susan Tedeschi and Timothy B Schmit.

NPR's Ann Powers has said, "Come experience Wynonna like you've never seen her before. She just sounds like she's home...You can just feel the grin on her face."

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $175 per person / Bar Seating: $125 / Premium Seating: $225. Weekend pricing begins at $225 per person / Bar Seating: $150 / Premium Seating: $275. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Acclaimed actress/singer-songwriter Mare Winningham make her Café Carlyle debut, October 29-November 2. Mare Winningham was seen most recently at The Public Theater in the Olivier Award-winning Conor McPherson/Bob Dylan musical Girl from the North Country. She has released four albums of original songs, including her "Jewgrass" (Jewish country folk) record, a collaboration with Tim Crouch, fiddle and mandolin player extraordinaire, who will be joining her onstage for the engagement alongside his brother, renowned bassist Dennis Crouch.

During a forty-year career as an actress she has garnered many accolades. She was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 1995 film, Georgia, and won the Independent Spirit Award for her role in the film, which included live performances of her songs. She has received Golden Globe nominations, SAG Award nominations, Independent Spirit Award nominations, and eight Emmy Award nominations, including for her performances in Mildred Pierce and Hatfields & McCoys. She won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for Amber Waves and George Wallace. Her other film work includes St. Elmo's Fire, Miracle Mile, Turner & Hooch, Brothers, and Swing Vote. Her television work includes The Affair, four seasons of American Horror Story, and the upcoming HBO series, The Outsider. She made her New York stage debut in the 2007 Off-Broadway musical 10 Million Miles for which she won the Lucille Lortel Award. She made her Broadway debut in the 2013 revival of Picnic. In 2014, she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for the original Broadway production of Casa Valentina.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $85 per person / Bar Seating: $60 / Premium Seating: $135. Weekend pricing begins at $105 per person / Bar Seating: $75 / Premium Seating: $155. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You