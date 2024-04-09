WOMEN DO IT BETTER Returns To 54 Below This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will present Women Do It Better: 3rd Edition on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 7pm.

They say “behind every man is a great woman,” but we believe women deserve cen ter stage. Women Do It Better will feature the quintessential male solos and duets written by Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and more. But this time, female Broadway alums, as well as New York's most promising new talents, will perform music traditionally done by male-identi fying characters. Directed and produced by Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton, this evening will prove to you, anything a man can do, a woman can do it better. Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Celebrate women's rights as partial proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

The show will include performances from Paris Martino (NY premier of Mystic Pizza) and Meghan Fitton (“American Idol”) along with Broadway alumni Katy Geraghty (Into the Woods, Groundhog Day), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Cassidy Stoner (Disney's Aladdin), Kelsee Kimmel (Six, Pretty Woman national tour), plus more to be announced! In addition, the stage will welcome upcoming stars Maya Imani (Mean Girls national tour), Rebecca Codas (CBC's "The Search for Dorothy”), Brooke Sterling (Cross that River Off-Broadway), Raelyn Santiago, Mia Bergstrom, Flower Estefana Rios, Isa Rodrigues, Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman national tour), Jesse Lynn Harte (Legally Blonde national tour) and Alaina Newell.

Tickets

Women Do It Better: 3rd Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 7pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.