Vocalist Denise Thimes to Perform at Dizzy's This Month

The performances will be on Wednesday and Thursday October 19-20 at 7:30 and 9:30pm.

Oct. 09, 2022  

Vocalist Denise Thimes will appear at Dizzy's Wednesday and Thursday October 19-20 at 7:30 and 9:30pm.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Vocalist Denise Thimes is a source of great pride for her hometown of St. Louis, but she's earned fans from far beyond Missouri. When Queen Elizabeth II visited the United States in 2007, she personally elected Thimes to perform at her private dinner gala with the President. Thimes' mighty voice fills a room with ease, a gift that compliments her unwavering focus on melody and feeling. Thimes is a natural entertainer who feeds off the room's energy and knows how to work a crowd, so stop by Dizzy's and help make it a night to remember.

PERFORMANCE LINEUP

Denise Thimes, vocals
Adaron "Pops" Jackson, piano
Lonnie Plaxico, bass
Ernie Adams, drums
Henry Johnson, guitar


Live Performance at Jazz at Lincoln Center's intimate jazz lounge, Dizzy's Club
in New York City

www.denisethimes.com

