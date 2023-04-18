Virtual Event AI & THEATER IMPACTS: A DISCUSSION To Take Place This June

The Billy Rose Theatre Division of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts & Masie Productions to host a virtual event, AI & Theatre Impacts: A Discussion.

Everyday we hear about the rapid rise of AI, with ChatGPT Generative Apps, Dall-E Image Generators, Microsoft/Google/Amazon AI Innovations and more. But how will this new technology affect theater, and how is it already affecting it?

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts and Masie Productions invite you to an interactive 90-minute virtual event:

AI & THEATER IMPACTS: A DISCUSSION

Tuesday, June 2nd - 3:00 to 4:30 pm Eastern

RSVP for the Zoom Session

Moderators Doug Reside (Curator) and Elliott Masie (Broadway Producer and Technology Analyst) will provide both a briefing on the current AI technologies and their potential impacts on all aspects of theater. We will include perspectives from theater and technology colleagues as we explore:

AI & Writing/Composing

AI Creating Apps for Theater World

Rights & Legal Aspects of AI Content

AI & Casting

AI & Theater Jobs/Roles/Careers Impacts

AI & Contract Implications

AI Awards: Will There Be a TONY Award for AI Content

AI & Diversity: Will AI Be Inclusive

AI & Theater Marketing

Extending the Theater Experience with AI Tools

Theater Community & AI: Standards, Concerns and Collaborations

This event is neither promoting or denigrating AI-instead, makes space for a key moment to engage in an open dialogue about the potential impacts of AI on Theater.

Doug Reside is the Curator of the Billy Rose Theatre Division at the Library for the Performing Arts. He joined NYPL in 2011 first as the digital curator for the performing arts before assuming his current position in 2014. Prior to joining NYPL, Reside served on the directorial staff of the Maryland Institute for Technology in the Humanities at the University of Maryland. He has published and spoken on topics related to theater history, literature, and digital humanities, and has managed several large grant-funded projects on these topics. His book, Fixing the Musical: How Technologies Shaped the Broadway Repertory is scheduled to be published by Oxford University Press in the Fall 2023. He received a PhD in English from the University of Kentucky.

Masie Productions is a Tony Nominated producer and producing partner on over 30 shows, including Allegiance, The Prom, Godspell, Shucked, and Here Lies Love. Elliott Masie has spent over 50 years as an analyst of emerging technologies, credited with starting eLearning in the 1990s and the Broadway Hackathon with the Library.

Reserve a free space in this virtual event: https://tinyurl.com/aiimpacts