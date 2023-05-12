Viral TikTok Composers and Performers Take On Broadway At 54 Below

May 12, 2023 Don't swipe up yet! Viral TikTokers and performers Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, Little Mermaid Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Katherine Lynn-Rose (Canada's Got Talent Semi-Finalist), unite to bring an ensemble of viral TikTok composers and performers to 54 Below on July 25 at 9:30pm.

TikTok Takes Broadway provides an electrifying performance on some of TikTok's most viral original musical scores, taking you inside the creative process with some exciting special guests. Featuring brand-new musicals, songwriting challenges, Lin-Manuel impressions, and rapid-fire medleys all with attention-grabbing, showstopping performances that will leave you refusing to swipe up. This is one unforgettable evening you won't want to miss!

Turchin says, "This event is about 3 years in the making. During quarantine, after rehearsal for the off-Broadway show I was in shut down, I turned to TikTok to start sharing my original music. I decide to musicalize some scenes for Avatar: The Last Airbender and discovered others were also inspired to transform the show into a musical as well. Katherine and I connected on TikTok and have been collaborators and friends ever since! Along the way, we have had the pleasure of working with so many other incredibly talented creators that creating an opportunity for all of us to come together and share our viral work on a NYC stage is a dream for us."

Katherine Lynn-Rose echoes Turchin's sentiments: "Performing at 54 Below for the first time is a dream come true, and I'm beyond thrilled to perform alongside my talented friends in TikTok Takes Broadway. It's amazing to see how social media has opened doors for me, leading to incredible opportunities like Canada's Got Talent. I can't wait to showcase the songs that went viral on TikTok and bring them to life on stage!"

The cast features viral TikTok composers and performers including Alexa Chalnick, RJ Christian, Nick Daly, Cara Rose DiPietro, Cheslee Duke, Gabriella Gonzalez, August Greenwood, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Noah Manumaleuga, Nalah Aiden Palmer, Brenna Patzer, Julia Riew, and Sushi Soucy. Joshua Turchin serves as the Music Director/Accompanist and will also perform. The band includes Max Bartos on guitar and Alvaro Domingo on drums.