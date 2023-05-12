Viral TikTok Composers and Performers Take On Broadway At 54 Below

The performance is on July 25 at 9:30pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 1 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Interview: Hometown Boy Anthony Nunziata Discusses His Café Carlyle Debut On May 12th Photo 2 Anthony Nunziata Prepares for Carlyle Debut May 12th
Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLE Photo 3 Oscar Williams' WORKING TITLE Works For Him
Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some G Photo 4 Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick

May 12, 2023 Don't swipe up yet! Viral TikTokers and performers Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, Little Mermaid Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Katherine Lynn-Rose (Canada's Got Talent Semi-Finalist), unite to bring an ensemble of viral TikTok composers and performers to 54 Below on July 25 at 9:30pm.

TikTok Takes Broadway provides an electrifying performance on some of TikTok's most viral original musical scores, taking you inside the creative process with some exciting special guests. Featuring brand-new musicals, songwriting challenges, Lin-Manuel impressions, and rapid-fire medleys all with attention-grabbing, showstopping performances that will leave you refusing to swipe up. This is one unforgettable evening you won't want to miss!

Turchin says, "This event is about 3 years in the making. During quarantine, after rehearsal for the off-Broadway show I was in shut down, I turned to TikTok to start sharing my original music. I decide to musicalize some scenes for Avatar: The Last Airbender and discovered others were also inspired to transform the show into a musical as well. Katherine and I connected on TikTok and have been collaborators and friends ever since! Along the way, we have had the pleasure of working with so many other incredibly talented creators that creating an opportunity for all of us to come together and share our viral work on a NYC stage is a dream for us."

Katherine Lynn-Rose echoes Turchin's sentiments: "Performing at 54 Below for the first time is a dream come true, and I'm beyond thrilled to perform alongside my talented friends in TikTok Takes Broadway. It's amazing to see how social media has opened doors for me, leading to incredible opportunities like Canada's Got Talent. I can't wait to showcase the songs that went viral on TikTok and bring them to life on stage!"

The cast features viral TikTok composers and performers including Alexa Chalnick, RJ Christian, Nick Daly, Cara Rose DiPietro, Cheslee Duke, Gabriella Gonzalez, August Greenwood, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Noah Manumaleuga, Nalah Aiden Palmer, Brenna Patzer, Julia Riew, and Sushi Soucy. Joshua Turchin serves as the Music Director/Accompanist and will also perform. The band includes Max Bartos on guitar and Alvaro Domingo on drums.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

JIM CARUSOS CAST PARTY Featuring Billy Stritch Makes Its Carmel Debut At Feinsteins at Hot Photo
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Featuring Billy Stritch Makes Its Carmel Debut At Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael

Jim Caruso's Cast Party will make it's Carmel debut at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 at 7:30pm.

Nunziata Previews Carlyle Show Out Of Town Photo
Nunziata Previews Carlyle Show Out Of Town

The season finale of the Sanford Fisher Cabaret Series at Cafe Centro got a extra special treat last night as vocalist Anthony Nunziata wowed an overflow crowd with some of the musical selections he will be performing just 24 hours later at Cafe Carlyle in New York City with his longtime collaborator and music director Jeff Franzel. 

THE BRAT PACK Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to R Photo
THE BRAT PACK Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to Return to Birdland

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of “The Brat Pack” — featuring Broadway stars Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins, and Jelani Remy – on Monday, June 12 at 7:00 PM.

Judi Mark Comes to Dont Tell Mama This Month Photo
Judi Mark Comes to Don't Tell Mama This Month

Judi Mark comes to Don't Tell Mama next week with Merely Marvelous, the Songs of Gwen Verdon. Performances are Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 7pm and Wednesday May 24, 2023 at 7pm.


More Hot Stories For You

THE BRAT PACK Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to Return to BirdlandTHE BRAT PACK Featuring Kathryn Allison, Sam Gravitte, Luke Hawkins & Jelani Remy to Return to Birdland
Judi Mark Comes to Don't Tell Mama This MonthJudi Mark Comes to Don't Tell Mama This Month
Paula Galloway to Make Cabaret Solo Debut With AGAINST TYPE at 54 BelowPaula Galloway to Make Cabaret Solo Debut With AGAINST TYPE at 54 Below
Reeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in JuneReeve Carney to Return to Chelsea Table + Stage With Led Zeppelin Tribute in June

Videos

Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' Video Video: Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU