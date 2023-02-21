Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
Click Here for More on 54 Below

Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Jennifer Holliday's 54 Below Diamond Series Debut

All Premium ticket buyers will be offered the opportunity for a meet and greet with Ms. Holliday after the performance.

Feb. 21, 2023  

54 Below will welcome Broadway's original Effie White, Jennifer Holliday, to the popular Diamond Series for six performances, starting tonight, February 21, though Sunday, February 26 at 8:30pm. The Diamond Series features concert-length performances by some of the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant supper club. To ensure an intimate, comfortable and never to-be- forgotten experience, seating will be limited. Recent Diamond Series artists have included Vanessa Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Megan Hilty, Laura Benanti, and Kelli O'Hara.

All Premium ticket buyers will be offered the opportunity for a meet and greet with Ms. Holliday after the performance.

Watch a sneak peek below!

All guests for this show will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of 54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

JENNIFER HOLLIDAY, February 21-26 at 8:30PM

Tony® and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday makes her highly anticipated return to 54 Below with a dazzling show featuring Broadway love songs to celebrate Valentine's Day week. Jennifer will be singing her own thrilling renditions of popular tunes and jazz standards from Broadway musicals along with her signature torch song of unrequited love from Dreamgirls. She'll also pay tribute to some of her favorite composers including George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter, and Duke Ellington, accompanied by a sextet of New York's most accomplished musicians.

Ms. Holliday catapulted to Broadway fame with her show-stopping performance as the iconic Effie "Melody" White in the 1981 smash hit Dreamgirls. She immortalized Effie, forever creating a template for delivering gut-wrenching, timeless performances, as evidenced by the Grammy Award she won for the performance of the show-stopping ballad "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going" and her Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Musical for the role. Her second album, Say You Love Me, won her a second Grammy for her rendition of Duke Ellington's classic, "Come Sunday." Recently, she made a triumphant return to Broadway as Shug Avery in the revival of The Color Purple.

For reservations and information, visit www.54Below.com. Tickets, starting at $300, include the cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip. Additional alcoholic beverages are billed separately.

Now in its tenth year, 54 Below continues to delight Broadway fans with its diverse line-up of shows and performers, including musical acts from the worlds of Broadway, popular music, and beyond. The Diamond Series will expand on the current programming to create one-of-a-kind experiences for its audiences that will provide access to their favorite artists.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.





Related Stories
Jennifer Holliday Adds Meet-And-Greets to Diamond Series Debut at 54 Below Photo
Jennifer Holliday Adds Meet-And-Greets to Diamond Series Debut at 54 Below
54 Below will welcome Broadway’s original Effie White, Jennifer Holliday, to the popular Diamond Series for six performances from February 21-26 at 8:30pm.
The Work of Allyson Hernandez To Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below Photo
The Work of Allyson Hernandez To Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below
The work of Allyson Hernandez to be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below. Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, March 4th at 9:30pm.
Video: Scott Coulter Is Bringing Disco Home to 54 Below Photo
Video: Scott Coulter Is Bringing Disco Home to 54 Below
Dance the night away on the first Wednesday of every month as you relive the glory and the decadence that was the legendary Studio 54, whose VIP Room occupied our premises. In this video, Scott Coulter tells Richard Ridge all about the return of Turn the Beat Around!
Video: Mauricio Martínez Is Singing Roles That Might Have Been at 54 Below Photo
Video: Mauricio Martínez Is Singing Roles That Might Have Been at 54 Below
Emmy Award winner and Tony Award watcher Mauricio Martínez has had a lot of self-tape sides filling up his Dropbox. In his new show, 5’11, Based in NYC, he’s putting those to good use in a musical “What If…,” sorting through what might have been. In this video, he chats with Richard Ridge about the upcoming gig.

More Hot Stories For You


Kara Lindsay, Lexi Lawson, Adrianna Hicks, and More Will Star in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 BelowKara Lindsay, Lexi Lawson, Adrianna Hicks, and More Will Star in THE LEADING LADY CLUB at 54 Below
February 21, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Shanel Bailey (The Book of Mormon, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), Sojourner Brown, Sharon Carroll, Adrianna Hicks (Some Like it Hot, Six), Sarah Hogewood (Indecent), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, In The Heights), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Caitlin McNeilage, Lauren Montana, Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story, Into the Woods), Jillian Van Niel (Ragtime, The Addams Family), and Syndee Winters (The Lion King, Hamilton) in The Leading Lady Club on March 5th, 2023 at 9:30 PM in honor of Women's History Month.
Judy Pancoast to Perform ALL MY BEST MEMORIES: BUILT BY THE CARPENTERS at The Green Room 42 This FridayJudy Pancoast to Perform ALL MY BEST MEMORIES: BUILT BY THE CARPENTERS at The Green Room 42 This Friday
February 20, 2023

Pancoast will be joined by cabaret icon Sidney Myer at The Green Room 42 on February 24 at 9:30 pm. Myer will share the stage with her for a tribute to Burt Bachrach.
Gerrilyn Sohn Returns To Don't Tell Mama With Two Encore Performances Of IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMSGerrilyn Sohn Returns To Don't Tell Mama With Two Encore Performances Of IF JOE ALLEN'S WALLS COULD SING & OTHER HIDDEN GEMS
February 20, 2023

Gerrilyn Sohn will return to Don't Tell Mama for two encore performances of 'If Joe Allen's Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems' on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 4pm and Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7pm (343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788). Directed Lennie Watts, with Musical Director Steven Ray Watkins and Marco Panascia on Bass.
ALOHA OY! THE CABARET Returns to PANGEA in March and AprilALOHA OY! THE CABARET Returns to PANGEA in March and April
February 18, 2023

Proud Image Theatre Company will present Jeffrey Vause In Aloha Oy! The Cabaret, with Musical Direction by John Bowen, conceived & created With Phil Hall, on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at 7:00 pm and Thursday, April 6th, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Pangea.
Jane Monheit, Amanda Green & Friends, and More to Play Birdland This MonthJane Monheit, Amanda Green & Friends, and More to Play Birdland This Month
February 18, 2023

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater has announced jazz programming running February 21 through March 5. Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Jane Monheit, Earl McIntyre's Tribute!, Amanda Green & Friends, James Carter 'Lookin at the Lock' Music of Eddie Lockjaw Davis and Manuel Valera New Cuban Express Big Band.
share