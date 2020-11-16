Upcoming PIANO BAR LIVE! Presents Arjana Andris and Ivan Danylets, Gabrielle Elisabeth & More

Tune in Tuesday, November 17th at 7:15 pm ET.

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! streams tomorrow Tuesday, November 17th at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino. PBL! is continuing the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week's guests are Arjana Andris and Ivan Danylets, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Brandon Ellis, Michael Isaacs and Michael McAssey, Paul Pilcz plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join us this TUESDAY, November 17th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

The acoustic duo Arjana and Ivan (singer Arjana Andris and pianist Ivan Danylets) is known for its unique takes and creative arrangements of tunes falling somewhere between cabaret and jazz. Andris is a musical theater and jazz singer and violinist, while Danylets is a pianist from Ukraine with years of experience in pop and rock bands. The two met while performing on a cruise ship and have been collaborating and evolving their sound ever since. Since forming the duo in 2017, they've grown to include special collaborations, radio appearances, jazz clubs and international gigs in Bangkok, Melbourne, Kyoto, Osaka and more. Their recent Caribbean Manhattan CD was released in February 2020. For their weekly live-stream house concerts every Thursday at 6 pm EST, go to Facebook.com/arjanaandivan and Youtube channel, https://www.youtube.com

Former track athlete Gabrielle Elisabeth found her love for singing and acting at the young age of 2. Home-schooled by her mother, Elisabeth joined the Chicago Children's Choir where she had the opportunity to work with conductor Josephine Lee very closely. She continued to perform through high school while balancing her schedule as a full time athlete and student. Elisabeth won a full academic scholarship to the University of West Georgia, where she graduated with a BA in English and Theatre, with a concentration in acting and African Studies. She appeared there in several productions, including as Ti Moune in Once on this Island and as The Emcee in Cabaret, for which she received an Irene Ryan Award nomination.

a??Brandon Ellis' a??Broadway credits include Bandstand, Once the Musical (original Broadway cast), Company (2006 revival) and The Play That Goes Wrong. Off-Broadway credits include Balla...the musical (writer/actor). TV/Film credits include "30 Rock," Naked Brother's Band, She Wolf Rising and Iron Fist.

Michael Isaacs is a MAC nominated singer, songwriter, musician and actor originally from New England. He attended the Berklee College Of Music and began working in clubs in Boston and Providence. With a move to New York Isaacs' first performance was at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. His show there was subsequently featured twice on "It's Showtime At The Apollo." Isaacs has performed in a variety of New York clubs, singing and playing guitar in many cabaret shows. He's especially proud of his work with System Noise in the MAC nominated "The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust." His most recent work. is the solo show Isaacs Schmisaacs, about singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson.

a??Michael McAssey is an actor, conductor, music director and pianist-singer who made his cabaret debut in 1982 at New York City's Duplex. He is a winner and three-time nominee of the MAC Award for Outstanding Male Vocalist. He made his Town Hall debut at the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 13th Annual Cabaret Convention. As an actor he made his Broadway debut in the musical Late Nite Comic. McAssey has also appeared Off-Broadway and at Lincoln Center. On television he portrayed blind pianist-singer George Baldwin on CBS-TV's "Guiding Light."

Paul Pilcz started performing at a young age doing theater heater all throughout Central New Jersey. He most recently graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BFA in Musical Theater from Montclair State University. He made his Broadway debut as Harvey Johnson in RoundABout Theater Companies first ever revival of Bye Bye Birdie staring John Stamos and Gina Gershon, and was also seen as Tommy in the HBO's mini-series Mildred Pierce staring Emmy Award winners Kate Winslet and Guy Pierce. Other favorite roles include Al DeLuca in A Chorus Line and Schroeder in You're A Good Man Charlie Brown. Check out his website to see what he's up to at paulpilcz.com

