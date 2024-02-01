Trans Voices Cabaret to Return With A Cast Of Trans And Nonbinary Performers at Caveat

Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's premier cabaret featuring transgender and nonbinary seasoned performers and rising stars in the musical theater community, makes their third appearance at Caveat in Manhattan on Saturday, March 16th at 4:00pm. Join us for outstanding musical performances, laughter, solidarity, and a celebration of trans joy!

Featuring performances by Bowie Boland (they/them), Ren Cementina (they/them), Jonathan Chislom (they/them), Ty Evans (she/her), Fin Gagnon (he/they), Miel Melendez (they/he), Mayumi Rhone (they/them), and Angel Rodela (they/them.) TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto (he/they) will serve as emcee for the evening.

"New York City is home to so many talented transgender and nonbinary musical theater performers who are ready to be out there working professionally," says Cianciotto. "We hope you can join us for an evening that not only celebrates but uplifts their voices, and celebrates the diversity of the community as a whole."

The mission of Trans Voices Cabaret is to raise awareness and visibility of NYC's diverse trans and nonbinary musical theater community. Trans Voices Cabaret has been performing regularly since its inception in 2017, and has chapters in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Portland, OR, and London, England.

Live-stream tickets are $15; in-person tickets range from $20 - $25. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan 10002. All in-person guests must be 21+. To purchase tickets, please visit Click Here. For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, follow them on Instagram at @transvoicescabaret, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.

CAST BIOS:

BOWIE BOWLAND (they/them) This is Bowie's first cabaret in the city. They are very excited to be a part of this wonderful show. They are a graduate from The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. Born a Texas Girl, they had a difficult time finding their place in the world as a queer person until they joined their local community theater and found their chosen family (including Angel Rodela who is in this cabaret and their best friend). This cabaret means something special to them in finding a place where authenticity is all around. They want to thank their friends for making them audition again because they wouldn't be here without them. The songs they have chosen highlight very important highs and lows in their life and they hope you enjoy. Insta: @bowiebofficial

REN CEMENTINA (they/them/theirs) is very excited to be performing for the Trans Voices Cabaret! Queens-born but Scranton-raised, they now live in Bushwick with their partner and three cats. Being lucky enough to be surrounded by so many queer people in the city made them comfortable enough to explore their own sexuality. Last year, they came out as fully nonbinary and have felt nothing but love by their community since. They find joy in getting to tell BIPOC and queer stories, as well as challenge people's perception of who can play roles and how they can be played. They hope that we can continue to treat each other with kindness and love, one silly little song at a time. IG: @the.ren.aissance

JONATHAN CHISOLM (they/them) Notable Credits: Disney's The Little Mermaid (Ursula), Original Off-Broadway Cast of Waiting In The Wings (Kelsey), La Cage Aux Folles (Albin/Zaza), Clue The Musical (Mrs. White). Thank You Mom, Dad, and Pawpaw! @jschisolm22

Donnie Cianciotto (he/they) is thrilled to be bringing Trans Voices Cabaret back to the stage. Donnie has been seen on stage at The Public Theater, The Duplex, The Cutting Room, Le Poisson Rouge, Green Room 42, Joe's Pub, Playwrights Horizons, and most recently in the workshop of Hair with Roundabout Theatre. He also performs as drag king Anson Reign, and produces a live-singing drag show called Drag Out Loud. IG: @thedonniecianciotto

TY EVANS (she/her) is originally from Laurel, Mississippi where she grew up Singing and acting in shows since 5 years old. Ty Studied at the Jones College for music education with a minor in Theater where she was in numerous performance groups and community theater productions all over the south. At the age of 22 Ty decided to take her passion for the arts to the Big Apple, NYC where she Studied at The American Musical Academy of Dramatic Arts. Ty Evans is a Trans performer who is dedicated to living & Performing authentically. It is her passion to tell her Stories with meaning and purpose. Ty wants audiences to know no matter who or what you are you deserve a chance to Shine.

FIN GAGNON (they/them/he/him) is a multidisciplinary artist based in New York City. Some of their credits include Medium Alison (Fun Home), Young Albert (The Civility of Albert Cashier), and Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins). In addition to performing, Fin is an actively practicing published illustrator. You can find his work on instagram @the.end.illustration. He hopes you enjoy the show!

MIEL MELENDEZ (they/he) is a Latine creative trained in both classical voice and theatre. Living in the city, he has truly found a home within the queer and trans community where he is free to evolve and re-evolve. When Miel isn't on stage, they're in the booth DJ'ing for Kings of Karaoke, singing at their favorite bar, or humming in their gaming chair at home. Miel is overjoyed to be welcomed back to the Trans Voices Cabaret stage alongside such incredible artists. Miel would like to dedicate this performance to his heart - his partner Elisa.

ANGEL RODELA (they/them) is a Texas Native and a graduate of NYCDA for Musical Theatre! As well as being an Actor they are also on the Board of Directors for Polluted Light Theatre. Angel is super excited to take to the stage again with their chosen family and longtime best friend Bowie! Some recent shows include: Drunk Musicals (Off-Broadway), Head Over Heels (Mopsa), Goblins & Gates (Ally), The Rocky Horror Show (Frank), Putnam (Logainne) and Spring Awakening (Georg.) Hope y'all enjoy the show! Sending all the love xx <3. If you'd like you can follow their journey here: Instagram: @arodela9 :)