Tracee Beazer Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below Next Month

The concert is on October 14th, 9:30pm.
POPULAR
Join us for Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!
Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.
Previously announced performed include Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia), Amanda Jarufe, Alicia Krakauer, and Happy McPartlin (Come From Away, Hands on a Hardbody).
Stay tuned for additional creative and casting annoucments, and follow the the fun on Instagram, @momsnightoutconcert.
Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You