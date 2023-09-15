Tracee Beazer Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below Next Month

The concert is on October 14th, 9:30pm.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Tracee Beazer Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below Next Month
Tracee Beazer joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on October 14th, 9:30pm.
 
Tracee Beazer is OVERJOYED to meet the requirements to be in Moms' Night Out as she is expecting her first child this November!  Tracee was most recently seen in The Maltz Jupiter Theater production of Good People ( Kate),  The Color Purple at The Muny (Shug Avery)  and  NY City Center Encores' The Tap Dance Kid (Carole). Broadway credits include, Frozen (Bulda) Something Rotten!; Honeymoon in Vegas, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Memphis, The Wedding Singer, Good Vibrations and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: Radiant Baby, Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Pirates of Penzance. Film/TV: The Best Man: The Final Chapter;  Bedlam: The Series; The Baker and the Beauty, God Friended Me, Rise, House of Cards, Law & Order: SVU; Spinning Into Butter; Camp; Gen 18:13-14
 
Tracee Beazer Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below Next Month

Join us for Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Previously announced performed include Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia), Amanda Jarufe, Alicia Krakauer, and Happy McPartlin (Come From Away, Hands on a Hardbody).

Stay tuned for additional creative and casting annoucments, and follow the the fun on Instagram, @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series  plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 14th at 9:30pmCover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




