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A MILLION MOMENTS ON THE MACKINAC BRIDGE Will Come to 54 Below

Hudson Orfe's new musical features a cast including Matty Palmer and Tripp Taylor at Broadway's supper club.

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A MILLION MOMENTS ON THE MACKINAC BRIDGE Will Come to 54 Below

54 Below will present Hudson Orfe in A Million Moments On The Mackinac Bridge on October 13th at 9:30 PM. Told through a series of interconnected vignettes, the piece explores the lives of individuals crossing over Michigan's iconic Mackinac Bridge, the only connection between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas, suspended above two Great Lakes. Blending heartbreak, humor, melancholy, and hope, the musical explores the seemingly ordinary yet deeply personal moments that shape our lives. It reminds us that the people we pass every day, and the fleeting human connections we make, are all part of a larger web of humanity.

Conceived by Hudson Orfe (Tour: Kinky Boots) and produced by Felix Eisenberg & Lilly Resnick, this new musical features a star-studded cast including; Asher Alcantara, Lily Cline, Allie Dematteo, Matthew Diston, Allison Dorsey, Kylie Edwards, Matty Palmer (Galileo), Marco Porras, Olivia Ruhnke, and Tripp Taylor (Joe Turner's Come and Gone).

Hudson Orfe in A Million Moments On The Mackinac Bridge plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 13th at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) Premiums are $63.50 (includes $8.50 in fees) - $85.50 (includes $10.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. 

MORE ABOUT Hudson Orfe

Hudson Orfe (Actor, Musician, and Composer). The son of recovering professional actors, Hudson was born in Los Angeles, California, before moving to a small town in New Jersey. He began studying college-level music theory at the age of 10, traveling internationally and singing in venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum, and the Beijing Concert Hall with the American Boychoir School. Hudson's love of performing led him to study Theatre at Interlochen Arts Academy, and eventually major in Musical Theatre at Carnegie Mellon University. His work as a musician has taken him all over the country, serving as composer, music director, and arranger for countless projects. Driven by a passion for new, original work, he has written hundreds of songs as well as full-length musicals, crafting sweeping scores that explore stories of shared experience and human connection.

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