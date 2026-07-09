A TRU-BIZ! CABARET to Bring Deaf and Hearing Performers Together at The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present Deaf and hearing performers in A TRU-BIZ! CABARET on Thursday, July 16th at 7 pm. Join us for an unforgettable night celebrating NYC's Deaf and hearing artists! Experience musical theatre like never before as Deaf and hearing performers share the stage, bringing songs to life through voice and American Sign Language. Discover the meaning of 'TRU-BIZ' and why it matters to our performers, and be part of a powerful, inclusive celebration of artistry and expression. You don't want to miss it!.

Featuring: Mario Aguila, Joey Antonio, Bryan Austermann, Juliana Bahan, Dorey Casey, Joey Cortez, Anastasia Culin, Samuel Langshteyn, Delaney Lynch, Josué Martinez, Kyle Morales, Akofa Norman, Adam Rawlings, Matthew Rees, Camila Rivera, Mia La Bella Sanchez, Jong Sang Rheu, Talib Thompson, Jessica Toledo-Johnson, Steve Weiner, Jay Alan Zimmerman

Producers: Dorey Casey, Treshelle Edmond

ASL Director: Treshelle Edmond

Interpreters: Dana Austin, Lisa Dennett

Caption Designers: Anastasia Culin, Ally Longo

Music Director: Sawyer Whitted

You can buy tickets here. Use code BIZ25 for 25% off. Ringside and Premium seating (not including Premium Booth) are ASL priority. Deaf and hearing performers in A TRU-BIZ! Cabaret plays at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, July 16th at 7 pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

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