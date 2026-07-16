54 SINGS THE SUNDAY SCARIES to Make Cabaret Debut at 54 Below

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

54 BELOW will present Cate Elise Goddard and Cast in 54 Sings The Sunday Scaries on August 16th @ 9:30pm. Join us at 54 Below for 54 Sings The Sunday Scaries, a cabaret that dives headfirst into the delicious anxiety of Sunday. An evening full of celebrating the beautiful restlessness and existentialism that comes to us all in the late hours of Sunday night. Because if we're all going to panic about Monday…we might as well do it under a spotlight! The performers will take us through the songs that we've all listened to as the hours pass and evolve from the hangxiety of the weekend into the hustle and bustle of the week. Don't miss numbers like 'Loud' by Olivia Dean, 'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac, 'Iris' by The Goo Goo Dolls, and more.

Produced and directed by Cate Elise Goddard; with associate producer Kiera Matthews. Music direction by Aidan S. Wells. The cast features: EJ Adiele, William Belvin, Jaanai de la Torre, Vicky Fleisch, Qawiyya Haqq, Tommy Kelly, Kamryn Koerner, Ana Kusenberger, Dani Lorin, Esme Mitchell, Zoë Parrish, Mia Rose Perritt, Jayline Ross, Jenna Tiso and Amber Weissert.

Cate Elise Goddard and Cast in 54 Sings The Sunday Scaries plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 16th @ 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) – $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees) – $69 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT CATE ELISE GODDARD

Cate (she/they) is a multidisciplinary artist in performing, producing and stage management based in New York City. She recently played the role of Jo March in Little Women at Temple University, featuring a sold out run, and has been a part of two new musicals, Sweetwater and Norton 1, through The Polyphone Festival in Philadelphia, PA, which is a nationally recognized festival for new and emerging musicals. She has also been seen in various cabarets in the city at venues such as 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Don't Tell Mama, The Reverie Room and The Triad Theater. Cate is a queer artist who is passionate about creating spaces for marginalized communities and queer-focused new works. cateelisegoddard.com

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming