Tony Award Winner John Lloyd Young Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below

John Lloyd Young is the Tony and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood-directed Warner Bros film. John Lloyd Young: Jukebox Hero returns to Feinstein's/54 Below from January 1 - 7 at 7:00pm with a brand-new set of classic throwback '60s standards presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop, and R&B. The show features Jersey Boys hits such as "Sherry" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," and audience favorites "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me" and "Show and Tell," along with brand-new covers of Orbison, Al Wilson, Little Anthony, and other giants of the era.

John Lloyd Young will be joined at this engagement by very special guest Renée Marino, known for starring alongside John in the Jersey Boys film as Mary Delgado, Frankie Valli's wife.

Music direction by Tommy Faragher.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15 - $105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Cover charges begin at $75 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. All seating is cabaret style. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





