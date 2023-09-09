Tommie Wofford and Elijah Zurek Team Up for OUTTA TOWN at Don't Tell Mama This Month

New composer & lyricist Tommie Wofford will team up with singer-songwriter Elijah Zurek for a one-night show at Don't Tell Mama featuring Emma Dahlin. The central Florida natives are officially "Outta Town", and ready to jumpstart their careers in the big city!

The duo's debut single "Promising Young Milf", released just this year, is a perfect demonstration of their dynamic style as collaborators. "Elijah Zurek on the track, by Tommie!", Wofford raps on the song, which clashes which combines Elijah's unique vocals with Tommie's raw talent as an emcee.

The song is now out on all streaming platforms and will be performed live on September 16th at Don't Tell Mama, accompanied by Brandon Jackson.

Outta Town is a one-night-only concert and a night of original music you want to be apart of!