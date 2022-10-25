Tisch New Theatre to Present SPRING AWAKENING: IN CONCERT at The Cutting Room in November

Tisch New Theatre takes The Cutting Room stage with "Spring Awakening: In Concert'' on November 10th at 7:30 pm. Directed by Natalie Collat, music directed by Tess DerManouelian and Chelsea Melnick, choreographed by Andrew Fitzpatrick and Alyssa Villareal, and produced by Sasha R. Cohen, this adaptation embraces the contemporary rock genre as the youth revolt against adult conformity. Tickets range from $18 to $55.

"Spring Awakening: In Concert" reimagines the 2006 musical by combining the show's message of empowering youth to speak up with rock music: the genre born to challenge societal expectations and strive toward systemic change. The story follows young teenagers discovering sexuality within a repressive society that withholds knowledge, authority and autonomy. TNT's production transforms the songs to embody fan-favorite rock genres and redefines the concert experience through innovative storytelling.

"We are living in a turbulent time filled with the loss of our rights. Between the overturning of Roe v. Wade, curtailing the E.P.A., and the persistent hate that lurks in the country, many people feel betrayed by the government and a sense of hopelessness. Tisch New Theatre chose to produce "Spring Awakening: In Concert" because of the story's message of empowering people to speak up for the change they want to see. Our choice to give the music a stronger rock flare is designed to act as an outlet for the emotional growing pains that come with fighting for justice" Producer Sasha R. Cohen said.

"Spring Awakening: In Concert" is a one night only event at 44 E 32nd Street, New York, NY, 10016. Buy your tickets before they are sold out.

Produced by Sasha R. Cohen in association with TISCH NEW THEATRE and THE CUTTING ROOM Artistic Director ABRI BERG Artistic Producer GILLIAN GARCIA Production Manager KATIE REIF General Manager TONG ZHAO Marketing Director AVIA WANG Director of Development SHAYNA GERARD Assistant Director SANAH TAHILIANI

Assistant Music Directors JC IGNACIO and HARRY MACINNIS Associate Producer LEAH FRANTZ Intimacy Director YSA FURLAND Hair and Makeup Designer ROJIENNE GROVES Lighting Designer IZZIE CAVA Stage Manager CASEY HUSSEY Choreographed by ANDREW FITZPATRICK and ALYSSA VILLAREAL Directed by NATALIE COLLAT Music Directed by TESS DERMANOUELIAN and CHELSEA MELNICK Lyrics by Steven Sater Music by Duncan Sheik

STARRING: Elijah Johnson, Deborah DosSantos, Jonah Beckett, Isabela Imamura, Lily Soto, Darcie A. Hingula, Eden Franco, Whitley Armstrong, Juliana Castillo, Bryce Lowery, Nic Sylvester, Eugenia De la Garza, Max Cortezi, Nick Ashraf, Tyrese Shawn Avery and Caroline Foster.

About Tisch New Theatre

Tisch New Theatre is an avenue for students to work in all facets of the theatre: performance, management, direction, production, and other technical and design aspects. TNT is committed to developing and presenting technically and ideologically ambitious works with the intent to teach, challenge and synthesize the artistic efforts of the Tisch Community and NYU's undergraduate student body.

Educating, entertaining, and empowering artistic minds is at the heart of our mission, exemplified in our presentation of musical theatre as a tool of storytelling. Our organization empowers its young artists to hold leadership positions with the caliber of professionalism they will possess working in the industry. TNT prioritizes fostering artistic growth in all NYU students, offering a safe environment for learning and personal development.

About The Cutting Room

At its new location on East 32nd Street between Park and Madison, The Cutting Room builds on a decade of history that includes some of today's top performers. John Mayer, Lady Gaga, Sting, Sheryl Crow and David Bowie are just some of the artists that have graced the stage.