Tim Connell Returns to Pangea in January and February

Performances are on Saturday, January 27th @ 7PM  and Saturday February 10th @ 7PM.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Cabaret Photographers: Conor Weiss Photo 1 Cabaret Photographers: Conor Weiss
Photos: Sandra Bernhard Opens EASY LISTENING at Joe's Pub Photo 2 Sandra Bernhard Will Play EASY LISTENING Through New Year's Eve
Cabaret Photographers: Helane Blumfield Photo 3 Cabaret Photographers: Helane Blumfield
Feature: The Best Of 2023 And The Last Four Years Photo 4 2023 Best Of List Looks At More Than Twelve Months

Tim Connell Returns to Pangea in January and February

2023 Bistro Award recipient & 2023 MAC Award Nominee, Tim Connell returns to Pangea with "…it’s the joy in your heart…" in January and February. Performances are on Saturday, January 27th @ 7PM  and Saturday February 10th @ 7PM.

Recently featured in featured in BroadwayWorld.com’s The Days of Cabaret Gratitude as The Bona Fide by Stephen Mosher, Connell along with his longtime musical collaborator James Followell step onto the Pangea stage with the classic Connell aesthetic – an evening featuring an eclectic collection of songs and stories, both personal and timely.

Connell & Followell will be guided by Director Mark Chmiel’s deft artistic eye.  Songs from artists include Jason Mraz, Steven Sondheim, John Bucchino, Duke Ellington and more.

 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
54 Below to Present DIVINE FEMININITY in January Photo
54 Below to Present DIVINE FEMININITY in January

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Divine Femininity on Friday January 19, 2024 at 9:30pm.

2
Artemisia LeFays SPIRIT SOIREE Comes to The Back Room Photo
Artemisia LeFay's SPIRIT SOIREE Comes to The Back Room

Artemisia LeFay'a Spirit Soirée is vintage-inspired variety show featuring vaudeville, cabaret, burlesque, hot jazz, and much more and will showcase Miss LeFay's original music on Sunday, January 21st at 8pm at The Back Room.

3
BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES Returns This Month Photo
BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES Returns This Month

Broadway performers/musicians, vocalists, recording artists, actors, pro athletes, journalists, media personalities, clergy, educators, celebrity chefs, and other volunteering notables will participate in the return of 'PUMP An End To Hunger with the Broadway Brunchtime Series' - A Season to Help Serve Soup, Sandwiches, Snacks, Sips and Songs.

4
Braden Phillips OUT OF THE PIT: SONGS FROM THE HEART To Feature Barrett Wilbert Weed, Magg Photo
Braden Phillips' OUT OF THE PIT: SONGS FROM THE HEART To Feature Barrett Wilbert Weed, Maggie Kuntz And More!

Out of The Pit: Songs From The Heart with Braden Phillips Featuring Barrett Wilbert Weed and more. Join us on January 20th, 2024 at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42.

More Hot Stories For You

54 Below to Present DIVINE FEMININITY in January54 Below to Present DIVINE FEMININITY in January
Artemisia LeFay's SPIRIT SOIREE Comes to The Back RoomArtemisia LeFay's SPIRIT SOIREE Comes to The Back Room
BROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES Returns This MonthBROADWAY BRUNCHTIME SERIES Returns This Month
LISA VIGGIANO & WELLS HANLEY: THESE THINGS FIRST Announced At Chelsea Stage, March 3LISA VIGGIANO & WELLS HANLEY: THESE THINGS FIRST Announced At Chelsea Stage, March 3

Videos

Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer Video
Watch the Final MEAN GIRLS Trailer
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You