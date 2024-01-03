Tim Connell Returns to Pangea in January and February

2023 Bistro Award recipient & 2023 MAC Award Nominee, Tim Connell returns to Pangea with "…it’s the joy in your heart…" in January and February. Performances are on Saturday, January 27th @ 7PM and Saturday February 10th @ 7PM.

Recently featured in featured in BroadwayWorld.com’s The Days of Cabaret Gratitude as The Bona Fide by Stephen Mosher, Connell along with his longtime musical collaborator James Followell step onto the Pangea stage with the classic Connell aesthetic – an evening featuring an eclectic collection of songs and stories, both personal and timely.

Connell & Followell will be guided by Director Mark Chmiel’s deft artistic eye. Songs from artists include Jason Mraz, Steven Sondheim, John Bucchino, Duke Ellington and more.