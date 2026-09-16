Those Girls to Present Special 10th Anniversary Shows At Pangea

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Vocal group THOSE GIRLS will celebrate ten years of music, friendship, harmony, and humor on September 18 and 23 at Pangea NYC. What began as four solo voices coming together has become a four-part decade of unforgettable performances, award-winning harmonies, and a remarkable musical friendship.

From intimate cabaret rooms to Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center, the critically-acclaimed quartet THOSE GIRLS have shared one incredible journey, and they're celebrating this milestone of their first ten years with two big shows at Pangea, New York City's iconic downtown cabaret supper club.

Expect the harmonies you know and love, favorite songs from throughout the years, new stories, plenty of laughter, and an evening filled with the warmth that has made Those Girls a favorite with audiences coast to coast. As always, the set will be their special spin on a wide mix of pop, swing, classic rock and Broadway tunes. A good time is a four-gone conclusion!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 12 Hrs 12 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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