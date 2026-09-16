Those Girls to Present Special 10th Anniversary Shows At Pangea
The quartet featuring Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack and Wendy Russell will perform with musical director Steven Ray Watkins and bassist Matt Scharfglass.
Vocal group THOSE GIRLS will celebrate ten years of music, friendship, harmony, and humor on September 18 and 23 at Pangea NYC. What began as four solo voices coming together has become a four-part decade of unforgettable performances, award-winning harmonies, and a remarkable musical friendship.
From intimate cabaret rooms to Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center, the critically-acclaimed quartet THOSE GIRLS have shared one incredible journey, and they're celebrating this milestone of their first ten years with two big shows at Pangea, New York City's iconic downtown cabaret supper club.
Expect the harmonies you know and love, favorite songs from throughout the years, new stories, plenty of laughter, and an evening filled with the warmth that has made Those Girls a favorite with audiences coast to coast. As always, the set will be their special spin on a wide mix of pop, swing, classic rock and Broadway tunes. A good time is a four-gone conclusion!
Joined by musical director Steven Ray Watkins on piano and Matt Scharfglass on bass, THOSE GIRLS are Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack and Wendy Russell.
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