Thomas Doelger Will Bring THE DAME IN DISTRESS to Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising cabaret star Thomas Doelger announced today that they will premiere their new solo show, “The Dame In Distress” in New York City at Green Room 42 on Friday, March 29th. Most known for their viral Tik Toks and pop culture comedy podcast, “Everybody’s Best Friend,” this show will mark Doelger’s Green Room 42 debut.

Join NYC star-to-be Thomas Doelger as they star in their one "man" show, "The Dame In Distress," a heartfelt evening full of stand-up, storytelling, and - most importantly- high belting. “The Dame In Distress” is a toast to Doelger’s recent journey of gender discovery, as well as his triumphs and mishaps with love and life along the way, narrated by the musical stylings of his favorite female vocalists. From Sondheim to Garland, from Gaga to Rodrigo, come see for yourself why this fabulous Dame is so damn distressed.

"The Dame in Distress" will be Music Directed by Ale Senior.

Thomas Doelger (he/they) is an NYC based actor and entertainer. Select credits include A Chorus Line (Shanghai Premier), What Is This Place? (Kennedy Center/dir. Bill T. Jones), The Little Mermaid, The Sound of Music (Tuacahn Center for the Arts). Thomas is co-host/producer of the pop culture podcast, “Everybody’s Best Friend.” Follow Thomas on Instagram and TikTok, @tdoelg.