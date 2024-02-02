The Slipper Room to Present An Evening Of Storytelling Extravaganza TEASE

Join in for a special Storytelling extravaganza "TEASE" on Monday, February 19th 7:00 PM at The Slipper Room 167 Orchard Street in New York City.

Experience stories, songs, poetry, and dance by special guest artists, while celebrating performance art and theater.

The Storytelling Series is brought to you by Alba Albanese and David Zayas Jr. Stage Manager Nicole Amaral.

Special guest storytellers include; Ashleen Rowan, Blue Zephra Santiago, Charles Everett, Diego Aguirre, Elizabeth Bays, Emily Shepard, Gray Caro, Jacob Cannavale, Jamie Klassel, Matthew McLachlan, Marc Reign, Stephen Adly Guirgis, and Yaasameen Perez.

Get your tickets on the link here for $20.00 and at the Door for $25.00

