The Skivvies Announce Return Engagement of LITTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS

Rock out with The Skivvies for a night of music inspired by Little Shop of Horrors.

Jan. 21, 2022  
Back by popular demand, the Skivvies have announced a return engagement of Little Shop of Rocky Horrors at Feinstein's/54 Below on February 9, 2022!

Rock out with The Skivvies for a night of music inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. Known for their comedic, genre-hopping mashups, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley not only strip down the arrangements - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - they literally strip down to their underwear as they perform. Having played Seymour and Audrey in productions of Little Shop of Horrors, Lauren and Nick will bring story and song to life in a personal and electric way. In addition, expect hits from The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show from their debut album and much more. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated's Favorite New Band, the Skivvies' award-nominated live shows is packed with big voices and crazy harmonies... but no pants.

For more information visit: https://54below.com/events/the-skivvies-present-little-shop-of-rocky-horrors-2/


