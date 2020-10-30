The Public Theater and Joe's Pub Presents Toshi Reagon's Quadrennial Post-Election Concert Live

The concert will take place on November 4 at 7pm ET.

The Public Theater and Joe's Pub will present Toshi Reagon's Post-Election Concert which will be streamed live from Joe's Pub on November 4 at 7pm ET via YouTube - RSVP Here or Set a YouTube Reminder.

Singer-Songwriter, composer and guitarist, Toshi Reagon (she/her) will perform live at her quadrennial post-election show with her band including Carla Duren (vocals), Alison Miller (guitarist), Josette E. Newsam-Marchak (vocals), Alex Nolan (guitarist), Kim Jordan (keys), and Ganessa James (bass) with special guests including pre-recorded material with Taina Asili, Carl Hancock Rux, Morley and Michelle Dorrance.

Toshi shares, "My post election shows are gatherings that say 'we are here' and that we're carrying on with this life no matter what. The presidential election is energetic where so many things collide through so much hurt and joy. I want us to check-in on our hearts and vibrate our intentions through song and forget about party affiliations. I want to address us as a community. As neighbors, co workers, people living side by side breathing the same air. It is important to gather, sing and hear from each other."

The concert will be available via Joe's Pub YouTube and The Public Theater's website through December 16.

"While Election Day often feels like an end point - a goal to reach, the completion of a long election cycle, a day with results that determine the coming four years. Toshi Reagon's Post-Election concerts serve as a reminder to us that it is an inflection point. A day where our role as civically engaged citizens shifts and doesn't end," says Alex Knowlton, Director at Joe's Pub. "No matter what happens on November third, we must wake up on November fourth to hold our elected officials accountable. We sing together, we cry together, we celebrate together, and we step forward together."

Since first taking to the stage at age 17, versatile singer-songwriter-guitarist Toshi has moved audiences of all kinds with her big-hearted, hold-nothing-back approach to rock, blues, R&B, country, folk, spirituals and funk.

