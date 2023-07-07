The Music of Julia Riew Will Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 6 at 54 Below

The music of Julia Riew to be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below on July 29th at 9:30pm.

Julia Riew is an award-winning composer-lyricist and writer from STL and NYC. Since graduating from Harvard University in May 2022, Julia has been named the 2022 Fred Ebb Award winner, Playbill’s Featured Songwriter of the Month, a Woman to Watch on Broadway, and the recipient of the 2022 Harvardwood Artist Launch Fellowship. Her musical Dive is currently being developed with Tony-Award winning director Diane Paulus and GLAAD-Award-winning playwright Diana Son for the American Repertory Theater after amassing over 130k followers and 3 million likes worldwide. Her other current projects span across the musical theater, film, TV, and literature spaces. 

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an ongoing concert series that celebrates new work and classic favorites in an epic evening in New York City. You’ll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you… all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.
 

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo.

Music Direction by Andrea Yohe

Previously announced writers of Volume 6 include Amy Andrews, Melissa Rose Hirsch, Yael Karoly, Julie Richardson, Jessy Tomsko, Stephanie Turci, with performances by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, Katherine Shore, David Socolar, Pablo Torres, and Michaela Tramuta.
 
Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers – and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.
 

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, July 29th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




