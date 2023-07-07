The Music of Julia Riew Will Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 6 at 54 Below

The music of Julia Riew to be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below on July 29th at 9:30pm.

Julia Riew is an award-winning composer-lyricist and writer from STL and NYC. Since graduating from Harvard University in May 2022, Julia has been named the 2022 Fred Ebb Award winner, Playbill’s Featured Songwriter of the Month, a Woman to Watch on Broadway, and the recipient of the 2022 Harvardwood Artist Launch Fellowship. Her musical Dive is currently being developed with Tony-Award winning director Diane Paulus and GLAAD-Award-winning playwright Diana Son for the American Repertory Theater after amassing over 130k followers and 3 million likes worldwide. Her other current projects span across the musical theater, film, TV, and literature spaces.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an ongoing concert series that celebrates new work and classic favorites in an epic evening in New York City. You’ll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you… all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.