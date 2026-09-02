The Mabel Mercer Foundation Will Host 37th Annual NYC Cabaret Convention                                                   

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New York City's 37th annual Cabaret Convention will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Oct. 13-15. On those evenings, The Mabel Mercer Foundation (now in its fifth decade) presents three completely different concerts at 6 o'clock at the Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.

The longest-running music festival of its kind, the Cabaret Convention brings together more than 60 exemplary entertainers, whether seasoned celebrants or specifically honored newcomers. A significant number of singers originally hail from abroad this year, yet all are steeped in the internationally treasured Great American Popular Songbook. Additionally -- and among the overall roster of 2026 performers -- 14 are making their Cabaret Convention debuts this autumn.

Each of the Foundation's three shows has a specific theme of its own. Opening night will, for the first time in Convention history, present an entire evening of words and music introduced or popularized by the Foundation's namesake. 'Once In a Blue Moon' - A Tribute to Mabel Mercer honors the British-born vocalist (1900-1984) who became a world-wide, favored interpreter of composers, lyricists, other singers, and audiences of all ages. The next evening, another repertoire is heralded in 'Sammy: All the Way & Then Some!' - The Songs of Sammy Davis, Jr. It's a jubilant remembrance of one of the greatest entertainers of recorded time, and it rejoices in the Broadway, Hollywood, and popular numbers he made his own. The final night, 'With a Song in My Heart' - A Cornucopia of Entertainment,' lives up to its subtitle and exemplifies the all-encompassing mélange of music embraced by Miss Mercer's advocates. (Please see below for the list of entertainers announced for each evening.)

Tickets for the Convention are on sale at the Rose Theater box office. Prices per show range from $125 (prime orchestra) to $75 (rear orchestra), $50 (mezzanine), and $25 (balcony), and the tickets are available in three different ways: In Person: Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office (Broadway at 60th Street) on the ground floor. Hours: Tuesday -- Sunday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

TWO IMPORANT NOTES: 1) 'Premium Patron Seating' - at $500 per ticket - is limited to fifty seats at each concert (of which $350 is tax deductible). These 'house seats' are located in ORCHESTRA CENTER ROWS A-D and include an invitation to a post-concert Patron Reception with the evening's artists at a nearby location. 'Premium Patron Seating' is available ONLY through The Mabel Mercer Foundation itself; please call 212 980-3026 for information and orders. 2) 'Rush Tickets' $10 (plus $5 ticketing fee) will be available for students and Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) members with ID on the day of each concert only, at the box office.

The Mabel Mercer Foundation was created in 1985 by Donald F. Smith, both a superlative NYC publicist and devoted Mercer friend and partisan. Since his passing in 2012, entertainer KT Sullivan has served as Artistic Director of (and the force behind) the organization, and she proudly reflects on the 'international feeling' of this year's casts. 'We have representatives from England, Brazil, and even Turkey - yet even this 'Melting Pot' is zealous about our Great Popular Songbook. The scores of songs already selected for the three programs range from ragtime all the way through the Americana our audiences anticipate.'

The cabaret 'roll call' below is perhaps the best indication of the diversity at hand for 2026. Cherished star-names bespeak an abundance and level of communicative gifts unique to the Cabaret Conventions. Their presence across the three evenings is augmented by the surprise names and new voices that point toward the artful continuance - and ongoing importance - of this unique, personal means of entertaining.

The 2026 New York Cabaret Convention Roster

Tuesday, October 13: 'Once In a Blue Moon'/A Tribute to Mabel Mercer, hosted by Jeff Harnar and Andrea Marcovicci; featuring Karen Akers, Francesca Amari*, Barbara Brussell, Charles Busch, Tovah Feldshuh, Meg Flather, Clint Holmes, Maude Maggart, Marilyn Maye, Amanda McBroom, MOIPEI, Marissa Mulder, Sidney Myer, Phillip Officer, Avery Sommers, and Stacy Sullivan. Plus: Presentation of The Donald F. Smith Award for Excellence in Cabaret, underwritten by Eleanor and Howard Morgan.

Wednesday, October 14: 'Sammy: All the Way & Then Some!' - The Songs of Sammy Davis, Jr., hosted by Natalie Douglas; featuring Anna Anderson*, Jonathan Arons*, Klea Blackhurst, Reed Harris Butts*, Eric Comstock, Bryan Eng, Barbara Fasano, Diva LaMarr, Valarie Pettifod, Stephanie Pope, David Raleigh, Jon-Michael Reese*, T. Oliver Reid, Gabrielle Stravelli, Luz Velazquez, Suri Vu*, Darnell White, NaTasha Yvette Williams -- and Special Guest Stars! Plus: Presentation of The Mabel Award for Lifetime Achievement. Plus: Presentation of The Iris Williams Award, underwritten by Tony Fretz.

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