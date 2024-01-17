The Green Room 42 to Present ANOTHER EVENING WITH PAULIE AND ALANYA This Month

The Green Room 42 will present Another Evening with Paulie and Alanya on January 19th. Musical theatre writers Alanya Bridge and Paulie Pecorella return to The Green Room 42 together after five years to share an evening of all new songs. They are showcasing a unique set of contrasting tunes, ranging from hauntingly delicate to brilliantly bold. Featuring vocalists Ana Marcu, Jesse Pimpanella, Kayla Saunders, Keri René Fuller, Lyda Jade Harlan, Michael Robert Krebs and musicians James Nascimento, Jessica Gehring, Jessica Wang, Joey Sheehan and Rayaz Khan.

The evening will feature songs from Paulie's original standard rep meshed with a delicious taste of Alanya's musical, In Between. You'll finally be able to answer the question... what happens when an elegant Australian pairs up with a big mouth New Yorker. Alanya Bridge and Paulie Pecorella are both alumni of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU, Tisch. Join us in this most anticipated reunion of music between friends.

Another Evening with Paulie and Alanya plays at The Green Room 42 on January 19th. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at Click Here.

Alanya is an award-winning musical theatre composer lyricist. Her work has been performed around the world, including the Lincoln Center, Playwrights Downtown, Feinstein's 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Tristan Bates Theatre, Leicester Square Theatre and numerous theatres around New York, Australia and London. Alanya is a graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, Tisch School of Arts, New York University and member of the Advanced BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Maestra, APRA AMCOS and Mercury Musical Developments. She studied in London at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance and is a Licentiate of Trinity College, London. Sheet music for her compositions can be found at www.homegrownaus.com and alanyabridge.com.

Paulie Pecorella is a New York based composer/lyricist and entertainer. He is most at home connecting to an audience. Tapping into an eclectic musical style with lyrics that sit more in his New York vernacular of today- he finds his work connects with most people with a sense of humor. He is a Drama League "Anthem for the Future of Broadway" winner with his song "One Day", with lyrics by Sean McCabe. It was performed at The Players at Grammercy Park, inducting Wayne Brady into the League. He is also a (NAMT) New Voices winner for his original musical "Daniel". His duo show with Jacob Fjeldheim curated by William Finn was produced at Barrington Stage Company. An evening of his work has also been performed at Chelsea Table+Stage (Maybe it's Me), The Green Room 42 (An Evening with Paulie and Alanya), 54 Below, Lincoln Center Library for the Performing Arts, The Jane Ballroom, The Duplex and more. Coming to you soon he is currently working on a blood thirsty Sicilian musical adaptation of King Lear entitled, "Mamma Laudicina". He is delighted to join his fellow writer Alanya on stage after all this time.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42