The Green Room 42 To Present Carolyn Bacon's WHAT YOU DON'T KNOW ABOUT WOMEN VOL. 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will welcome back Carolyn Bacon in "What You Don't Know About Women Vol. 2" on March 25 at 7pm. After a captivating debut last summer, Carolyn returns with an intimate new version of her feminist solo show that puts women's private conversations in the spotlight. From Stephen Sondheim and classic standards to Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone, Billie Eilish, and Lake Street Dive, Carolyn uses the power of music to highlight things women aren't supposed to say out loud.

Inspired by lyrics from Cy Coleman's City of Angels, "What you don't know about women could fill a shelf of books", Carolyn began collecting songs about taboo topics and unfamiliar female archetypes for Volume 1. Volume 2 deepens and complicates these themes, highlighting women's power to reclaim narratives, with direction by Hannah Katz and music direction by her husband Brian Fitzsousa (Metropolitan Opera). No subject is off limits in this show that stands firmly at the interaction of cabaret and activism.

A portion of show proceeds will be donated to We All Really Matter (W.A.R.M.), a not-for-profit Harlem organization founded by survivor Stephanie McGraw that is committed to ending violence against women of color, transgender, and gnc people in NYC. W.A.R.M. provides aid to those in abusive relationships and continued support for survivors. Stephanie was propelled to start her own organization after seeing that there was a lack of black women speaking out about domestic violence. She relentlessly works to offer survivors the help she wishes had existed when she was in their position.

More about Carolyn Bacon

Carolyn Bacon is a singer and actor based in New York City. Carolyn was a swing on the 40th anniversary North American tour of CATS, performing in cities across the US and Canada as Grizabella and Jellylorum. She recently finished a 7 month Off Broadway run as Rachel Green in Friends! The Musical Parody. Carolyn wrote, co-directed, and starred in her debut short film The Diagnosis, which won "Most Original Concept" at the Oregon Short Film Festival 2023 and screened on the festival circuit. She originally pursued a career in medicine and earned her BA Neuroscience from Pomona College, before attending the San Francisco Conservatory of Music for her MM Vocal Performance. She was a 2019 Finalist in the Kurt Weill Institute Lotte Lenya Competition and began her career singing opera in the US and Germany, before moving to New York to focus on musical theater and jazz. Instagram: @carolynbacon, TikTok: @det3ctivebac0n, www.carolynannebacon.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tiny Fey, Katherine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, and over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.